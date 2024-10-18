Garron Noone had the funniest reaction to Elon Musk’s army of robots – NSFW and unmissable

Entertainment elon musk Garron Noone

You probably saw at least clips or images from the launch of Tesla’s taxi and van, after the latter went wildly viral on account of its uncanny resemblance to a vintage toaster.

Bravely answering the question: can we make something stupider than the cyber truck https://t.co/9M9KPPKTxA — eric (@eandrews13) October 11, 2024

At the same launch, Elon Musk showcased his Optimus robot, which he predicts will become everybody’s favourite helper when they want the dogs walked, the children babysat and civilisation overturned. Maybe not all of those things.

One day, you could pay as little as $30,000 to water your plants pic.twitter.com/jnEjixcEuS — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) October 11, 2024

Can't wait to see one of these on bricks in Merthyr. https://t.co/iYXFLsX7EA — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) October 11, 2024

The babysitter version is Optimus Pram https://t.co/TV40Gruwll — David KC (@DavidMuttering) October 11, 2024

Singer, comedian and all-round legend Garron Noone had some thoughts on the robot. As ever, they’re hilarious – but also NSFW.

“And he makes fucking tea. They’re definitely going to team up with the English – we’re fucked. Looks like a decent cup of tea as well.”

TikTok users were mostly on the same page, and this is a little of what they had to say about it.

1.

I’ve been extra polite to my Roomba for the last 12 years and always remember to say please and thank you to chat gpt so I’m sure my name will be on the protected lists.

ElJay

2.

Elon Musk is Lex Luther.

Stezzle

3.

What happens when the robots go on Google and it say “please verify you are not a robot”?

Lauren

4.

Notice he named them Optimus so we would be lulled into thinking these are autobots and not decepticons.

Berazed

5.

Let them try & walk my dogs… they’ll be in pieces after.

ConceptToCEO

6.

Nah, I’m convinced these are just remote controlled and has a mic and speaker, when you hear the people interacting with them it sounds like a call center coming from the “robot”.

iamwhatyoumademe

7.

I would buy one if it went to work for me. I don’t want to go back in to the office again.

melanieallen879

8.

Elon said AI is the most worrying for the future but he made them – it’s crazy.

Lealou Lealou

9.

Did no one learn from every single cyberman episode of Dr Who?

Katie Kate

10.

Omg I’m still traumatized from the RoboCop movies of my childhood!

iLoveMyKitty

11.

It’s like in movies,but robots will win, not Will Smith.

Agne Starkeviciute

12.

I have been going different directions than GPS for years in hope I can lose them when the time comes.

SueJobson465

13.

If the cars are anything to go by, I feel like we might see things like them force feeding people or something.

lollipoptrashpanda

14.

If they will do dishes, sweep the floors and fold the laundry…I’ll take three!! Yes, I’ve seen iRobot…I’ll risk it for the biscuit!

Joyfullme16

Starmang23 had these highly plausible words of comfort.

Don’t be scared, if the Cybertruck is any indication of Tesla’s innovation, these things will spend most of their time in service centers, and none of their time in rainy climates.

Anyway – follow Garron. He’s delicious.

