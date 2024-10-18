James Blunt explaining to his wife why she has to change her surname to McBluntface is a fabulously funny watch

Celebrity James Blunt

As you may already be aware, because we appear to have written about it basically every day, James Blunt has promised to change his name if the 20th anniversary of his debut album, Back To Bedlam, hits number one today.

The name was chosen by a public vote (sort of) and they came up with the imminently predictable (but no less good for it) Blunty McBluntface.

The official chart positions will not be known until 6pm on Friday but while we wait for that, Blunt shared a video of his conversation with his wife about what exactly was happening.

And it’s just as funny as you’d hope it would be.

This is all turning into a bit of a nightmare. See you tomorrow at 6pm for the final chart reveal via @OfficialCharts pic.twitter.com/zVF8haR8j6 — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) October 17, 2024

And here’s just a bit of the love people had for it.

This is very funny. Kudos to James for being so self deprecating https://t.co/DwDh9JI9U7 — Stephen Street (@StreetStephen) October 18, 2024

Best marketing campaign to relunch an album I have ever seen, well done McBlunty @JamesBlunt — Maca☀️ (@Macainconcerts) October 17, 2024

If your name doesn’t change tomorrow! I will be getting a refund on the album sale — FPLPanda (@FPLpandas) October 17, 2024

What a fun album campaign this has been, makes me laugh every time I see an update #McBluntface https://t.co/7ib8mZ7Q6O — Paul Doc (@Escapaulogy) October 17, 2024

Scholars in the future will study this as an example of a brilliant marketing campaign — DaddyNeedsCoffee ‍♂️ (@AdamGiddins) October 17, 2024

This one’s twitter game is still great https://t.co/z5PmzrLGye — Brexit Refugee (@Brexit_Refugee) October 18, 2024

