James Blunt explaining to his wife why she has to change her surname to McBluntface is a fabulously funny watch

John Plunkett. Updated October 18th, 2024

As you may already be aware, because we appear to have written about it basically every day, James Blunt has promised to change his name if the 20th anniversary of his debut album, Back To Bedlam, hits number one today.

The name was chosen by a public vote (sort of) and they came up with the imminently predictable (but no less good for it) Blunty McBluntface.

The official chart positions will not be known until 6pm on Friday but while we wait for that, Blunt shared a video of his conversation with his wife about what exactly was happening.

And it’s just as funny as you’d hope it would be.

And here’s just a bit of the love people had for it.

Source @JamesBlunt