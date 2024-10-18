James Blunt trolled his fans to their face and it’s the funniest and most NSFW meet and greet you’ll see

Celebrity James Blunt takedowns

James Blunt is always a treat on Twitter but the great man has been going into overdrive to promote the 20th anniversary of the release of his debut album, Back To Bedlam.

It included a meet and greet with fans in HMV in London and it’s fair to say it wasn’t your typical album signing session.

Because Blunt, no stranger go giving people what for on Twitter, took the opportunity to troll his fans face to face. All in the best possible taste, of course.

In fairness, they were literally asking for it…@hmvtweets pic.twitter.com/HfgJprzoWi — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) October 18, 2024

Bravo, sir.

Not a fan of the music, but a huge fan of the way you engage with your fans and people on here. A lot of other musicians could learn volumes from you, including a lot of the rock fraternity that I enjoy listening to. — Niall Richardson (@niall68) October 18, 2024

Top man, a genuine English legend! — ProudlyEnglish (@est927OFFICIAL) October 18, 2024

“I don’t remember his music, but my god, he was funny.” – millennial, England, 2025 — Guy on the Earth (@guyontheearth) October 18, 2024

Something of the Rik Mayall about Blunt these days 🙂 ❤️ — Inc.Monocle (@IncMonocle) October 18, 2024

Best 12 inches of my life , for the win — Elizabeth (@hareelizabeth1) October 18, 2024

READ MORE

James Blunt explaining to his wife why she has to change her surname to McBluntface is a fabulously funny watch

Source @JamesBlunt