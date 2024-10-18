Celebrity James Blunt takedowns

James Blunt trolled his fans to their face and it’s the funniest and most NSFW meet and greet you’ll see

John Plunkett. Updated October 18th, 2024

James Blunt is always a treat on Twitter but the great man has been going into overdrive to promote the 20th anniversary of the release of his debut album, Back To Bedlam.

It included a meet and greet with fans in HMV in London and it’s fair to say it wasn’t your typical album signing session.

Because Blunt, no stranger go giving people what for on Twitter, took the opportunity to troll his fans face to face. All in the best possible taste, of course.

Bravo, sir.

Source @JamesBlunt