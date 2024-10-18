People shared the not so subtle come-ons that went straight over their head – 18 hilarious times people flirted with disaster

Life Ask Reddit dating relationships

Dating is a minefield of subtle hints and social cues. Read them in the wrong way, and they’re bound to blow up in your face.

The flip side of this though is being oblivious to hints dropped by potential partners. They don’t sting in the moment, but years down the line they’ll make you kick yourself.

Redditor Gullible_Ebb_597 was keen to hear about the biggest clues people had missed by posing this question to r/AskReddit:

‘What’s the biggest hint you received but was totally clueless about?’

Here are some of the funniest and most cringeworthy replies…

1.

Helped a girl move into her new place and assemble the bed

“We should test it out”

Me, bouncing up and down on it: “seems fine”

Sorry, Caroline

-Underwritingking

2.

One time I invited a guy over, lit candles, put on romantic music, and wore the cutest lingerie I owned. He sat down, looked around, and asked if I was having trouble with my electricity since I had so many candles lit. Truly, Sherlock Holmes in the making.

-No_Decision_2098

3.

Girl in college grabbed my arm and told me to come to her room. I said I had some reading to do.

-Shto_Delat

4.

Back in high school I wasn’t popular by any measurable means, so I was gladly surprised when a girl I knew invited me to a party.

When I arrived, there party was this girl and two other friends with their respective boyfriends. I thought that maybe the party wasn’t a hit, because there wasn’t that many people the 2.5 hours we were there. They put a movie, made popcorn and some drinks.

The details are kind of foggy now, but at some point she sat on my lap because the other chairs were “too hard”. After that her friends said they had to go, leaving the girl and myself behind, alone in her apartment (parents were away).

I asked her if she needed help cleaning. She told me she was getting a bit tired and she could do with a massage. I said “Oh ok, I’ll let you rest. Talk to you tomorrow”…. And left.

The following week, she was kind of upset with me. It took me 7 years to understand what it all meant. Some time later, 3 years later we met up again (school reunion), talked to her and confirmed what had happened.

… wait, it gets worse.

At the end of our reunion she told me “you know, it is never too late to fix mistakes”. I smiled, said “yeah, if I had a Time Machine, right?” before getting in my car, driving off to home, parked the car, opened the door and fucking got the fact that I blew up another chance.

-rodrigoelp

5.

Was walking with my dad in Walmart when I was about 17 and a group of girls walked by and one said “hey” rather flirtatiously and kinda looked me up and down but I never went and talked to her or anything.

A year later I just finished up a basketball tournament and saw the SAME girl at this table in the lobby. She waved and smiled and when I didn’t wave, she waved again. I slowly looked behind me and turned back to her while she bust out laughing. I didn’t talk to her that time either.

The last one truly haunts me. lol

-No-Owl697

6.

A girl and I had fooled around in my dorm room. She decided to spend the night. I got up to sleep in my chair because I was unsure if I should stay in my bed with her.

She yelled at me. 19 years and two kids later I think she likes me. But…she IS canadian.

-wdh662

7.

Eating lunch with my friends. The girl I was sitting next to would have made a great enemies to lovers story. We hated each other the first two years of high school but bonded over musical theatre.

As we ate she held my hand. Like every time she wasn’t eating her hand went right back into mine. The whole meal. Someone had to see it happening! I never acted on it because she was super pretty and out of my league.

A few years later my grandmother ended up do at home nurse care for her mom with MS. Turns out she talked about me all the time.

I am not very smart.

-Karsa69420

8.

Way back around 1991, long before cell phones were common (an important fact), I was in a toy store looking for a particular action figure. I asked a hot goth girl that worked there if they had it. She told me they typically get one per shipment and to call the store on the day of their shipment to see if they got one. We then spent the next 15 or so minutes chatting about comics and anime. As we were finally about to part ways she says “if you call the store you might not get me, so call me directly” and gave me her phone number.

I found the action figure in a different store later that day so I never called her. It was years later when it dawned on me she can’t check stock from her house. She didn’t give me her number to check on the shipment, she gave me her number because she wanted me to call her.

-DeaddyRuxpin

9.

Freshman year of college I was talking to this girl who lived like an hour and a half drive away. One weekend I drove down by her to go to concert afterwards we hung out in her apartment until like 2:30 in the morning when she tells me her roommate is out of town so I can spend the night. My response “I’m good to drive” and then I drove home.

-profJesusfish