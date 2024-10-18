Armando Iannucci took aim at Elon Musk’s obsession with living on Mars and owned him into outer space

Celebrity Armando iannucci elon musk mars

We love basically everything Armando Iannucci has ever turned his hand to – he’s just adapted Stanley Kubrick’s Dr Strangelove for the West End stage, starring Peter Sellers – and that includes what he gets up to on Twitter.

And when we say what he gets up to on Twitter, what we really mean is owning Elon Musk into next week and back, which Iannucci does with entertaining regularity.

That is mostly bollocks. https://t.co/YH0nbboQnd — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) October 15, 2024

You are the brain of a madman floating in the head of a child. https://t.co/oHD2wNKn7H — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) October 8, 2024

Vast fields of bullshit as far as the eye can see. https://t.co/ZNEd0L14D6 — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) September 29, 2024

And we mention it because Iannucci has taken a particular interest in Musk’s enthusiasm for upping sticks and living on Mars.

And it’s just as satisfying as you’d imagine it would be.

If there’s one living environment that needed pretty tight regulating, it would be Mars. https://t.co/52JIuVxyud — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) October 4, 2024

Lovely. Wouldn’t want to live there, though. It’s a toxic nightmare. https://t.co/uwIXXGcHNd — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) October 6, 2024

Much better than Mars. For a start, more than one colour. https://t.co/iWEb0YB9I0 — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) October 6, 2024

