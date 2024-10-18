Celebrity Armando iannucci elon musk mars
Armando Iannucci took aim at Elon Musk’s obsession with living on Mars and owned him into outer space
We love basically everything Armando Iannucci has ever turned his hand to – he’s just adapted Stanley Kubrick’s Dr Strangelove for the West End stage, starring Peter Sellers – and that includes what he gets up to on Twitter.
And when we say what he gets up to on Twitter, what we really mean is owning Elon Musk into next week and back, which Iannucci does with entertaining regularity.
Like this, for instance.
That is mostly bollocks. https://t.co/YH0nbboQnd
— Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) October 15, 2024
And this.
You are the brain of a madman floating in the head of a child. https://t.co/oHD2wNKn7H
— Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) October 8, 2024
And indeed this!
Vast fields of bullshit as far as the eye can see. https://t.co/ZNEd0L14D6
— Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) September 29, 2024
And we mention it because Iannucci has taken a particular interest in Musk’s enthusiasm for upping sticks and living on Mars.
And it’s just as satisfying as you’d imagine it would be.
I’ve seen Mars. It’s a shithole. https://t.co/52JIuVxyud
— Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) October 4, 2024
If there’s one living environment that needed pretty tight regulating, it would be Mars. https://t.co/52JIuVxyud
— Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) October 4, 2024
Lovely. Wouldn’t want to live there, though. It’s a toxic nightmare. https://t.co/uwIXXGcHNd
— Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) October 6, 2024
Much better than Mars. For a start, more than one colour. https://t.co/iWEb0YB9I0
— Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) October 6, 2024
To conclude …
No it won’t https://t.co/HeDZq2FVOR
— Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) September 8, 2024
Really put the rocket up him.
