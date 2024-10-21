This unfortunate fart during a Zoom school lesson is an absolute blast

Social Media farts funny Zoom

People have been laughing at farts and fart jokes for a very long time. Both Chaucer and Shakespeare featured comic farting in their works and it is claimed that the world’s oldest joke was a fart joke from 1900BC.

So this video of someone farting during a school lesson held over Zoom continues that fine and hilarious tradition. It was first posted on Twitter by jack rem x during the pandemic but has recently gained a lot more views after being shared again by Positive Side of X.

It’s the reactions that make it…

This is hilarious and wholesome at the same time ❤️ pic.twitter.com/r8hJG64kdb — Positive Side of (@positivesideofx) October 15, 2024

Utterly joyful. Others agreed.

Farting is always funny. — DnR603 (@hjb_rd) October 15, 2024

The boy in green 's laugh is making me laugh — mitchaii ✨ |✮| ✨ (@mitchaii2) October 16, 2024

This is what life is all about.

Laughing and uniting over fart jokes! ♥️ — Varnit Yadav (@varnityadav) October 17, 2024

The most wholesome pandemic moment — 13 (@letters_to_emil) October 15, 2024

Take a step back from all of the negativity and enjoy some kids laughing at a fart. https://t.co/jaNx34NKL4 — Tug (@tailgator45) October 17, 2024

It is rare for me to just smile at the phone for the entirety of a video but this did it https://t.co/bQMS4PuBFU — {} Pablopang.sve‎Ite (@PaoloRicciuti) October 16, 2024

The PERFECT timeline cleanse. https://t.co/C9OCqRSpBr — Lynne … I Dissent! (@MsLynneMiller) October 17, 2024

What a blast!

The fart at the top of this roller coaster was already funny, but the reactions took it to a whole new level

Source Jack Remmington H/T PositivesideofX Image Screengrab