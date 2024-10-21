Social Media farts funny Zoom

This unfortunate fart during a Zoom school lesson is an absolute blast

David Harris. Updated October 21st, 2024

People have been laughing at farts and fart jokes for a very long time. Both Chaucer and Shakespeare featured comic farting in their works and it is claimed that the world’s oldest joke was a fart joke from 1900BC.

So this video of someone farting during a school lesson held over Zoom continues that fine and hilarious tradition. It was first posted on Twitter by jack rem x during the pandemic but has recently gained a lot more views after being shared again by Positive Side of X.

It’s the reactions that make it…

Utterly joyful. Others agreed.

What a blast!

Source Jack Remmington H/T PositivesideofX Image Screengrab