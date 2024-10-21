This unfortunate fart during a Zoom school lesson is an absolute blast
People have been laughing at farts and fart jokes for a very long time. Both Chaucer and Shakespeare featured comic farting in their works and it is claimed that the world’s oldest joke was a fart joke from 1900BC.
So this video of someone farting during a school lesson held over Zoom continues that fine and hilarious tradition. It was first posted on Twitter by jack rem x during the pandemic but has recently gained a lot more views after being shared again by Positive Side of X.
It’s the reactions that make it…
This is hilarious and wholesome at the same time ❤️ pic.twitter.com/r8hJG64kdb
— Positive Side of (@positivesideofx) October 15, 2024
Utterly joyful. Others agreed.
1.
Farting is always funny.
— DnR603 (@hjb_rd) October 15, 2024
2.
The boy in green 's laugh is making me laugh
— mitchaii ✨ |✮| ✨ (@mitchaii2) October 16, 2024
3.
This is what life is all about.
Laughing and uniting over fart jokes! ♥️
— Varnit Yadav (@varnityadav) October 17, 2024
4.
The most wholesome pandemic moment
— 13 (@letters_to_emil) October 15, 2024
5.
Take a step back from all of the negativity and enjoy some kids laughing at a fart. https://t.co/jaNx34NKL4
— Tug (@tailgator45) October 17, 2024
6.
It is rare for me to just smile at the phone for the entirety of a video but this did it https://t.co/bQMS4PuBFU
— {} Pablopang.sveIte (@PaoloRicciuti) October 16, 2024
7.
The PERFECT timeline cleanse. https://t.co/C9OCqRSpBr
— Lynne … I Dissent! (@MsLynneMiller) October 17, 2024
What a blast!
Source Jack Remmington H/T PositivesideofX Image Screengrab