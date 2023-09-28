The fart at the top of this roller coaster was already funny, but the reactions took it to a whole new level

Videos

It might just be us – it surely can’t just be us – but there’s something about this video of a most unfortunate breaking wind moment at the very top of a rollercoaster which really got us going today.

It was posted over on TikTok by @danieldaypoois – geddit? – who it turns out is something of a past master at this sort of thing.

It’s from a year or two ago but it’s just gone viral again on Reddit, and as guilty pleasures go, it’s one of the best.

Just in case that’s tricky to watch, here it is again, shared over in the corner of Reddit called ‘perfectly cut screams’.

Ooof.

And here are just a few of the many comments on TikTok.

‘The people behind him after getting off: ‘

♡Autizzy×Azzhole♡ ‘Bro these are innocent civilians now ‘

WhatsGoodWhatsGoodWhatsGoodie ‘THE GUY IN THE BACKGROUND IM IN TEARS’

Kels ‘The person sitting behind them about to get crop dusted: ‘

Exemplar Kyle ‘I legit laughed so hard I cried. I mean the execution and timing and reaction plus screams and plummeting is just top notch my guy. omg’

Melissa

And also this.

‘Slides on a rollercoaster? That’s impressive ‘

Sienna Kieza

Source TikTok @danieldaypoois Reddit u/Watlol_XD