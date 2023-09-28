The fart at the top of this roller coaster was already funny, but the reactions took it to a whole new level
It might just be us – it surely can’t just be us – but there’s something about this video of a most unfortunate breaking wind moment at the very top of a rollercoaster which really got us going today.
It was posted over on TikTok by @danieldaypoois – geddit? – who it turns out is something of a past master at this sort of thing.
It’s from a year or two ago but it’s just gone viral again on Reddit, and as guilty pleasures go, it’s one of the best.
@danieldaypoois I think heights make my tummy upset #rollercoastertoots #wonderlandfarts #summervibes #hotfartsummer ♬ original sound – Danieldaypoois
Just in case that’s tricky to watch, here it is again, shared over in the corner of Reddit called ‘perfectly cut screams’.
Farting in a roller coaster
Ooof.
And here are just a few of the many comments on TikTok.
‘The people behind him after getting off: ‘
‘Bro these are innocent civilians now ‘
‘THE GUY IN THE BACKGROUND IM IN TEARS’
‘The person sitting behind them about to get crop dusted: ‘
‘I legit laughed so hard I cried. I mean the execution and timing and reaction plus screams and plummeting is just top notch my guy. omg’
And also this.
‘Slides on a rollercoaster? That’s impressive ‘
