Did David James really turn pantomime villain by saving a young lad’s shot on goal – twice? Oh yes he did!

At half time in the Liverpool-Chelsea fixture at Anfield Stadium, we expect there were some harsh words being bandied about the changing room of the trailing visitors – and they obviously did the job because they came back out and scored.

Whatever those words were, however, they won’t have been as harsh as some of the shouts and boos aimed at former Liverpool (and England) goalie David James, who was in goal at the Kop end for a little charity fundraising penalty action.

Watch how this played out.

David James turned into the villain as he saved TWO penalties from a young fan at half-time yesterday pic.twitter.com/9j33DQk5FX — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 21, 2024

In the spirit of the best pantomime villains, there were laughs and cheers, too – although not from the youngster on the penalty spot.

No regrets detected.

So, half-time standard Chartered penalty shootout at @LFC, the young lad has a chance to retake his penalty….. Today's signed match shirts and last week's @LiverpoolFCW signed match shirts are live to bid for https://t.co/KlCMW0uQjS#futuremakers pic.twitter.com/pnLhPy3Qrg — David James (@jamosfoundation) October 20, 2024

The internet was divided –

Shameless… that was a kid and he should have allowed to score some goals. — Teeto (@lareto24) October 21, 2024

Reckon overwhelming majority of people saying ‘great life lesson’ do not have children. Children get plenty of life lessons. When they’re on the pitch at Anfield for likely the only time ever, maybe just let one of them go in eh. https://t.co/mfIK6NZoT1 — Ben Coley (@BenColeyGolf) October 22, 2024

What a ballbag. When I won a competition to hit a penalty at Old Trafford the keeper did his best to save it too, even getting a hand to it. I’d have been distraught if he had, then I’d have killed him and I was 30 at the time haha. Poor wain must have been heartbroken! https://t.co/umPtQ32Tv7 — Mark Donnelly (@Celtergeist12) October 21, 2024

It wasn’t an even split, though.

1.

Character building. It'll be the boy's origin story when he one day becomes England's main penalty taker. — Sam Munnery (@SamMunnery) October 20, 2024

2.

Bet that kid has spent today practicing penalties. A life lesson was learned. — Bairdric (@Bairdric1) October 21, 2024

3.

Said to my mate before the lad kicked it “I hope Jammo is ruthless here”. Couldn’t be happier. — Adam Smith (@Adam_Smith_82) October 21, 2024

4.

Top #respect moments from David James, the kid should’ve tried harder pic.twitter.com/p86heksUdN — morgan (@mxrganhulme7) October 20, 2024

5.

David James is now my favourite ever Liverpool player. A young lad of about 11 got to take a penalty in front of the Kop, which James saved. Everyone booed so he gave him the ball to have another one and saved that too Absolutely ruthless. — Adam Smith (@Adam_Smith_82) October 20, 2024

6.

Every time I think I’m done with football, something like this happens and reels me back in. Exquisite stuff. https://t.co/pKQPv0yUeS — (The One And Only) J. Henry (@onlyonejhenry) October 20, 2024

7.

Funniest football moment of the season so far. The exasperated arms out from the kid, David James turning to the crowd and shrugging, the reaction from the fans – 10/10 https://t.co/Na7YqInHI2 — Charlie Herbert (@CharlieHerb9) October 21, 2024

8.

Not being funny but the kid's now got a much more amazing story to tell when he's older. "David James saved my penalty" is miles better than "David James let my penalty in." https://t.co/PK1GKmV9j6 — Alex Harker (@alexharker) October 21, 2024

9.

Absolute scenes at Anfield as David James saves not one but two penalties from an 11-year-old boy in the halftime shootout. The little lad is absolutely gutted and James gives not one shit about his feelings or the boos from the Kop. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) October 20, 2024

10.

Can't stop watching this https://t.co/2OO0pQMb20 — Dr Fat Baby Browen (@KorgTheBronan) October 20, 2024

11.

I absolutely love David James, he embodies the all of the antisocial behaviours that a goalkeeper should have https://t.co/4c4wQIityY — MD (@mdoogan97) October 21, 2024

12.

There was also this.

Shame he didn’t save a few more in 1997, we wouldn’t have waited 30 years for a league title — Hello Harkness My Old Friend (@dfitzgeralds) October 20, 2024

In a similar vein, here’s Michael Owen repeatedly scoring past a 13-year-old goalie.

Michael Owen reading this pic.twitter.com/YnypnAvj7M — CEASEFIRE NOW (@dannygroenland) October 20, 2024

