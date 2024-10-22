Entertainment football Liverpool

Did David James really turn pantomime villain by saving a young lad’s shot on goal – twice? Oh yes he did!

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 22nd, 2024

At half time in the Liverpool-Chelsea fixture at Anfield Stadium, we expect there were some harsh words being bandied about the changing room of the trailing visitors – and they obviously did the job because they came back out and scored.

Whatever those words were, however, they won’t have been as harsh as some of the shouts and boos aimed at former Liverpool (and England) goalie David James, who was in goal at the Kop end for a little charity fundraising penalty action.

Watch how this played out.

In the spirit of the best pantomime villains, there were laughs and cheers, too – although not from the youngster on the penalty spot.

No regrets detected.

The internet was divided –

It wasn’t an even split, though.

There was also this.

In a similar vein, here’s Michael Owen repeatedly scoring past a 13-year-old goalie.

Source Sky Sports PL Image Screengrab