The slickest goal you see this year might just be the one scored by a German U9 goalkeeper

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 15th, 2024

As well as keeping a clean sheet against Mainz, talented footballer Moritz Brand went full John Barnes – or Jamal Musiala, if you prefer – and scored what is known in footballing circles as a worldy for his under-9s Eintracht Frankfurt team.

Check this out.

Which roughly translates as ‘Kept a zero at the back, hit the net at the front.’

The wunderkind really caught the attention of football fans.

We don’t see this being a feature of any England games. Or Everton’s.

