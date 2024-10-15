The slickest goal you see this year might just be the one scored by a German U9 goalkeeper
As well as keeping a clean sheet against Mainz, talented footballer Moritz Brand went full John Barnes – or Jamal Musiala, if you prefer – and scored what is known in footballing circles as a worldy for his under-9s Eintracht Frankfurt team.
Check this out.
Hinten die Null gehalten, vorne genetzt!
Wirklich so passiert bei unserer U9 #SGE | @eintracht_lz pic.twitter.com/h0GSFgzhMx
— Eintracht Frankfurt (@Eintracht) October 12, 2024
Which roughly translates as ‘Kept a zero at the back, hit the net at the front.’
The wunderkind really caught the attention of football fans.
1.
didn't even look bothered… https://t.co/n8Qw7c4fuF
— Max Rushden (@maxrushden) October 13, 2024
2.
Now the coach has been playing him in the wrong position on the team all this time.
— A Y O ♤ D E J ! (@Swagberg) October 13, 2024
3.
This goalkeeper can replace Gabriel Jesus at Arsenal https://t.co/h41LnHMPA2
— Selorm (@selormafc_) October 13, 2024
4.
A strange friendly for #MUFC to play during an international break?! https://t.co/BBANcnyI4m
— Niall C (@nico754) October 13, 2024
5.
Fine…I’ll do it myself! https://t.co/9wJEnlkTex pic.twitter.com/Vr8YDKMepE
— The Notorious Ussy (@Sir_Ussy017) October 13, 2024
6.
Don't see this enough in the Premier League
— Specsavers (@Specsavers) October 13, 2024
7.
It's just a matter of time before this kid leaves the goalpost and starts playing as no.10 or a winger
— Ksquare (@kunlexco001) October 13, 2024
8.
I have seen enough, bring him to Barca https://t.co/lJMuu8WqGT
— Sir Dwulfgr (@Sirnothackdwulf) October 14, 2024
9.
Yeah but could he do it on a cold windy rainy night in Stoke?
— Numero Bruno ™ (@RuudAzz) October 13, 2024
10.
Pep Guardiola looking at him and saying this is the one the heir to Ederson’s throne. Find him and bring him to me alive! https://t.co/npUxxejpn0
— Isaac Williams (@tubogrey) October 13, 2024
11.
We have roughly 10 years to prepare ourselves for the wokest goalkeeper to ever play the sport professionally https://t.co/0ZDwXQlWhV
— Luke (@LK__1998) October 13, 2024
12.
Im assuming he’s their best player , playing in goal to hide from bayern scouts.
— pauleta AFC (@NelliandSaks) October 13, 2024
We don’t see this being a feature of any England games. Or Everton’s.
Can someone show this to Pickford https://t.co/92luJqqTaQ
— I said what I said ️ (@byewig1921) October 13, 2024
