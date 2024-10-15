The slickest goal you see this year might just be the one scored by a German U9 goalkeeper

Sport football Next level

As well as keeping a clean sheet against Mainz, talented footballer Moritz Brand went full John Barnes – or Jamal Musiala, if you prefer – and scored what is known in footballing circles as a worldy for his under-9s Eintracht Frankfurt team.

Check this out.

Hinten die Null gehalten, vorne genetzt! Wirklich so passiert bei unserer U9 #SGE | @eintracht_lz pic.twitter.com/h0GSFgzhMx — Eintracht Frankfurt (@Eintracht) October 12, 2024

Which roughly translates as ‘Kept a zero at the back, hit the net at the front.’

The wunderkind really caught the attention of football fans.

1.

2.

Now the coach has been playing him in the wrong position on the team all this time. — A Y O ♤ D E J ! (@Swagberg) October 13, 2024

3.

This goalkeeper can replace Gabriel Jesus at Arsenal https://t.co/h41LnHMPA2 — Selorm (@selormafc_) October 13, 2024

4.

A strange friendly for #MUFC to play during an international break?! https://t.co/BBANcnyI4m — Niall C (@nico754) October 13, 2024

5.

6.

Don't see this enough in the Premier League — Specsavers (@Specsavers) October 13, 2024

7.

It's just a matter of time before this kid leaves the goalpost and starts playing as no.10 or a winger — Ksquare (@kunlexco001) October 13, 2024

8.

I have seen enough, bring him to Barca https://t.co/lJMuu8WqGT — Sir Dwulfgr (@Sirnothackdwulf) October 14, 2024

9.

Yeah but could he do it on a cold windy rainy night in Stoke? — Numero Bruno ™ (@RuudAzz) October 13, 2024

10.

Pep Guardiola looking at him and saying this is the one the heir to Ederson’s throne. Find him and bring him to me alive! https://t.co/npUxxejpn0 — Isaac Williams (@tubogrey) October 13, 2024

11.

We have roughly 10 years to prepare ourselves for the wokest goalkeeper to ever play the sport professionally https://t.co/0ZDwXQlWhV — Luke (@LK__1998) October 13, 2024

12.

Im assuming he’s their best player , playing in goal to hide from bayern scouts. — pauleta AFC (@NelliandSaks) October 13, 2024

We don’t see this being a feature of any England games. Or Everton’s.

Can someone show this to Pickford https://t.co/92luJqqTaQ — I said what I said ️ (@byewig1921) October 13, 2024

