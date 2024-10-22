Celebrity Jeremy vine vernon kay

Just when Vernon Kay couldn’t get any more Partridge, Jeremy Vine totally aced him

Poke Staff. Updated October 22nd, 2024

Ken Bruce’s exit from Radio 2 back in the day prompted something of a listener revolt from people who thought his replacement, Vernon Kay, wasn’t fit to pluck the fluff off his stylus.

But those listeners who followed Bruce to Greatest Hits Radio are missing out. Kind of.

Specifically, they are missing Kay’s handover to Jeremy Vine, of which this is surely the best/worst yet.

It was shared by the Twitter account @AccidentalP – Accidental Partridge – or reasons which will surely become obvious.

Didn’t see that coming.

