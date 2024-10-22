Celebrity Jeremy vine vernon kay
Just when Vernon Kay couldn’t get any more Partridge, Jeremy Vine totally aced him
Ken Bruce’s exit from Radio 2 back in the day prompted something of a listener revolt from people who thought his replacement, Vernon Kay, wasn’t fit to pluck the fluff off his stylus.
But those listeners who followed Bruce to Greatest Hits Radio are missing out. Kind of.
Specifically, they are missing Kay’s handover to Jeremy Vine, of which this is surely the best/worst yet.
It was shared by the Twitter account @AccidentalP – Accidental Partridge – or reasons which will surely become obvious.
#AccidentalPartridge pic.twitter.com/QfVTFWRfJu
— Accidental Partridge (@AccidentalP) October 17, 2024
Didn’t see that coming.
When you think that Kay’s winning the Accidental Partridge award before Vine comes in with a knock out blow. https://t.co/uoFQaV3lGB
— Barney Allen (@BarneyAllen) October 18, 2024
Ok we might be living in a simulation and Chris Morris may be in control.
— Mark Daniel (@coffeegoblin) October 22, 2024
Kay is Clifton, Vine Partridge v
— Jon Hayes (@jonboy_avfc) October 22, 2024
The problem is that Vine isn't accidental, he's too calculated. Kay is on his way to becoming the next Richard Madelay.
— Mark Shepherd (@shepherdmg) October 22, 2024
Follow @AccidentalP here!
READ MORE
Liam Gallager’s been showing off his new Berghaus jacket and whoever spotted this over at Lidl, give them the rest of the week off
Source @AccidentalP