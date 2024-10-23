The audience at Sea World got more than they bargained for and entirely what they deserved (wait for it!)

Animals whales zoos

We’ve come a long way since we were kids and the rotten conditions animals were kept in various zoos and whatnot.

But we’ve still got quite some distance to go, you might very reasonably think.

We mention animals in captivity because of this particular video which has just gone wildly viral on Reddit.

It’s a Sea World event in which the audience got more than they bargained for – and entirely what they deserved? Be warned – mildly NSFW but it’s not Deep Blue Sea or anything.

Shallow Brown Sea, anyone?

‘Those whales knew what they were doing.’

someMeatballs ‘And that staff in black knew it too.. She got out of the way quickly.’

Chief-_-Wiggum ‘Afterwards the whale is like …. “ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED”‘

BuffetWarrenJunior ‘I am supporting the whale ‘

ChemicalNo290

Source Reddit u/messiahhall