US donald trump us election

The latest Democratic ad finds ‘A Place For Trump’ – and it isn’t the White House

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 24th, 2024

The battle for the votes of the undecided (and how do they even exist?) is raging as much as it ever has, with less than two weeks to the US election.

As well as emails, phone calls, rallies and even simply knocking on doors, one weapon in the persuasion arsenal is the campaign ad, which is where Congressman Eric Swalwell comes in, with this ad that could just as easily be a Saturday Night Live sketch.

The video, featuring the excellent comedian and impressionist Phillip Wilburn, more than 1.4 million times in less than a day – and that’s just on Twitter/X.

We can’t say whether it changed anyone’s mind, but it got rave reviews.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Mary Trump didn’t agree that her uncle should be in a home.

Fair enough.

It’s not the first time Eric Swalwell has played a blinder, with Phillip Wilburn’s help.

READ MORE

Trump addressed the MAGA faithful with a rant about dishwashers – 11 sparkling takedowns https://www.thepoke.com/2020/01/16/trump-maga-rally-rant-about-dishwashers/

Source Eric Swalwell Image Screengrab