The latest Democratic ad finds ‘A Place For Trump’ – and it isn’t the White House

US donald trump us election

The battle for the votes of the undecided (and how do they even exist?) is raging as much as it ever has, with less than two weeks to the US election.

As well as emails, phone calls, rallies and even simply knocking on doors, one weapon in the persuasion arsenal is the campaign ad, which is where Congressman Eric Swalwell comes in, with this ad that could just as easily be a Saturday Night Live sketch.

NEW AD We all know Donald Trump belongs in a home. Just not the White House. #APlaceForTrump#harriswalz #voteblue pic.twitter.com/9bTfcn8Ouf — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) October 23, 2024

The video, featuring the excellent comedian and impressionist Phillip Wilburn, more than 1.4 million times in less than a day – and that’s just on Twitter/X.

We can’t say whether it changed anyone’s mind, but it got rave reviews.

ok this ad made me laugh out loud pic.twitter.com/PNKokbP2tU — Ally Sammarco (@Ally_Sammarco) October 23, 2024

EXCLUSIVE: New ad from Eric Swalwell depicts Donald Trump in the ‘home’ where he really belongs pic.twitter.com/yDSFRywTbX — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 23, 2024

If only the CULT could see what we see. pic.twitter.com/lTcjn7gy4X — Feminist Wild (@FeminineWild) October 23, 2024

Hey Maga. Come get grandpa. It's time for his tapioca pudding.pic.twitter.com/fPxwmHJc4v — Michigan GOP Watch (@MiMagaWatch) October 23, 2024

I love this, Eric. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 23, 2024

OMFG! "I know windmills very much!" Dying here! — AntifaPuddin’Pop (@Andie00471) October 23, 2024

What’s really impressive is him playing himself. — individual. (@individual_kind) October 23, 2024

I think people severely underestimate how much media normalization of Trump contributes to acceptance of his extremism (and incompetence) And also underestimate the power satire has over people whose egos demand they be portrayed a certain way Brilliant Run it in swing states — Carl Allen (@RealCarlAllen) October 23, 2024

The best humor is always based on truth. https://t.co/hlSRSvImI6 — Rep. Jared Huffman – Stop Trump's Project 2025 (@JaredHuffman) October 23, 2024

Give your advertising team a raise dude. This is incredible. — American Fascism (@TiredofMAGA) October 23, 2024

Holy Shit! This Finishes Trump! https://t.co/GoqOwjmvxi — Coach D (@CoachD_Speaks) October 23, 2024

Mary Trump didn’t agree that her uncle should be in a home.

If by "home" you mean prison, then sure. https://t.co/EYkGazNW4e — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) October 23, 2024

Fair enough.

It’s not the first time Eric Swalwell has played a blinder, with Phillip Wilburn’s help.

It’s BACK TO SCHOOL time in America. And if we don’t trust Trump with our kids, we can’t trust him with our country. WATCH my new ad pic.twitter.com/2qGmeWAPm7 — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) August 14, 2024

Source Eric Swalwell Image Screengrab