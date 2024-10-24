US Republicans

A right wing commentator questioned the point of white crayons and people waxed lyrical on her idiocy – 17 colourful takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 24th, 2024

Vehemently pro-Trump commentator Candace Owens has never been known for her brains. We think the whole ‘pro-Trump commentator’ part of that sentence is evidence enough, but in addition, she has –

Suggested the US send troops to Australia to free the people from its ‘tyrannical’ regime.

Claimed TikTok turns men gay.

Said that women make the workplace worse.

Spoken out repeatedly against vaccines.

As the final confirmation that she’s two blades short of a wind turbine, Trump described her as ‘a very smart thinker’. A damning indictment of her cognitive powers, if ever there was one.

She has now added to her ledger of idiocy with this spectacular failure to think for even a minute before asking a truly mind-numbing question.

@RealCandaceO My two year old daughter just came over to me with a white crayon and said “mommy it doesn’t work”. And I think it’s perfectly reasonable to ask @Crayola what exactly is the point of the white crayon?

The responses were every bit as savage as the question deserved – which is to say extremely.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

The very funny parody account Rep. Jack Kimble stayed in character.

