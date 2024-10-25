Lara Trump’s ’81 states’ geographical howler has gone viral all over again – 17 top takedowns

US us election

Back in April, the co-chair of the Republican National Committee and daughter-in-law of Donald Trump, Lara Trump was roasted into next year after telling Fox News’ Eric Bolling that there were lawsuits playing out over electoral interference in 81 states.

As Trump and his cult members ramp up pre-emptive accusations of cheating by the Democratic Party, the comment made by Eric Trump‘s wife started doing the rounds again.

Lara Trump: We have lawsuits in 81 states right now. pic.twitter.com/ZlrhgOb70y — Ron (Fan) (@Ronxyz00) October 23, 2024

“These pollworkers – we’re going to have lawyers in all the major polling locations across the country. We have lawsuits in 81 states right now.”

She obviously counted New York twice, as well as listing Massa and Chusetts separately. Let’s take a look at some reactions.

It takes work maintaining “The Stupidest Trump” title. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) October 23, 2024

Lara Trump: "we have lawsuits in 81 states right now." First of all, why so many lawsuits already? Second, where did she find an extra 31 states?pic.twitter.com/uoNbWn0Bzn — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) October 23, 2024

81 states? Trump loves the poorly educated. https://t.co/mhbR8YPufK — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) October 23, 2024

Oh my, there was only 50 states when I went to bed. I must have overslept. — Angel Above (@AngelAbove799) October 23, 2024

"81 states" … and these people want to shut down the Department of Education. https://t.co/5CvpB15Vsq — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 23, 2024

MAGA magic thinking — Steve Martin (@UnrealBluegrass) October 24, 2024

81 states? Trump must have been busy with his Sharpie!! — Michelle Hertzler (@MHertzler14886) October 23, 2024

— Bill Homewood (@Thefacebookpoet) October 24, 2024

Lara Trump is a beloved icon in all 81 states. She respects all of the 15 commandments and never resorts to using six letter words. She's up for the part of Cruella in A Million And One Dalmatians–and by the way, her new song is number one thousand!! — michael musto (@mikeymusto) October 24, 2024

I hope Trump loses in all 81 states. — Pagalavan (@pagalavanarivu) October 23, 2024

Wow, that's a lot of states, Lara. Like, that's too many states. https://t.co/LS33jx8RfF — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) October 23, 2024

Maybe she’s adding in her state of denial 31 times? — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) October 23, 2024

The Russian Federation has 83. That must be where she's coming from. — Mickey Hines (@mickhines) October 23, 2024

They've convinced #DementiaDon that even if Kamala wins 40 states, he could still win the other 41. pic.twitter.com/k2CFSxGFUC — The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) October 23, 2024

Is Louis’ Nana one of those 81 states? pic.twitter.com/wwycWjrqvn — Trudy Lynn (@tlt55) October 23, 2024

Ahahaha Lara Trump says she has lawsuits in “81 states.” I guess she’s as dumb as Eric is? pic.twitter.com/iE2UqHPL2P — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) October 23, 2024

Democrats are trying to steal the election again by only accepting votes in 50 of the 81 states! — Nes Royball (@inesio) October 23, 2024

Here’s a more informed post on the GOP lawsuits.

Republicans are often bad at counting. They are also bad at litigating. Here are the real numbers: The RNC is currently active in 45 cases in 19 states. In the last week they have lost 8 cases and won 0. https://t.co/rEgkX5Crds — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) October 23, 2024

