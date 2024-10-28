Donald and Melania Trump’s on-stage ‘kiss’ is surely the most awkward thing you’ll watch this year

US donald trump melania trump us election

There was no end of deadly serious and frankly horrifying takeaways from Donald Trump’s victory, sorry, election rally at Madison Square Garden, all of scariest and most outrageous bits neatly put together by the good people of CNN.

CNN plays montage of Trump rally speakers going on vile racist and anti-American rants last night pic.twitter.com/jrmiHdowD6 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 28, 2024

On a lighter note – and goodness me we need some light right now – was the rarest of public appearances by Melania Trump, who has been conspicuous only by her absence during Trump’s attempt to retake the White House.

And their on-stage greeting – kiss might be pushing it – was surely the most awkward thing you’ll watch this year.

And also this!

As we have seen many times before in her infrequent public appearances with him, Melania is in a desperate struggle to escape his hand without it being painfully obvious to everyone. pic.twitter.com/honGgf7VYE — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 28, 2024

It prompted no end of comments as you might imagine and these 13 people surely said it best.

1.

Did I not say get ready for the awkward non-kiss, weird hug between Donald Trump and Melania Trump. These two are fooling no one. #TrumpRally at Madison Square Garden. pic.twitter.com/tAhA59QaQx — Kikkay (@NikkisBubble) October 27, 2024

2.

He has to pay extra for a real kiss. https://t.co/HqN038i4Mw — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 27, 2024

3.

All normal American couples do the double-kiss on the cheek, like a French aunt greeting her niece at a cafe. https://t.co/A1Gq9IzBeX — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) October 27, 2024

4.

Trump went in for a kiss on the lips and Melania said, “not today mother f*cker.”

pic.twitter.com/tEmkFPuMbl — Carlos Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) October 28, 2024

5.

With all the love and affection of an ex husband https://t.co/p6uZmFAQIU — I Smoked McDonald Trump (@BlackKnight10k) October 27, 2024

6.

You can just feel the love pulsating through their passionate embrace. — Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) October 27, 2024

7.

The difference between Melania and Lady Justice is Lady Justice is still coming for Donald. pic.twitter.com/n1qR8ctBJf — _ (@SundaeDivine) October 28, 2024

8.

For the first time in months https://t.co/yCimpOvPUK — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) October 27, 2024

9.

Good to see her check cleared — Auntie Smartassy (@AuntSassyAss) October 27, 2024

And also …

I’m trying to see this from a different perspective, but honestly, the way she unclutches from his hand is a tell-tale sign of a purely transactional business relationship. It’s actually kind of sad in a way. — Dad in Georgia (@DadInGeorgiaUSA) October 28, 2024

And finally!

A tender moment at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally last night. pic.twitter.com/3liERoc0fg — Moog (@a_toots) October 28, 2024

Source @Acyn