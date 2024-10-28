US donald trump melania trump us election

Donald and Melania Trump’s on-stage ‘kiss’ is surely the most awkward thing you’ll watch this year

John Plunkett. Updated October 28th, 2024

There was no end of deadly serious and frankly horrifying takeaways from Donald Trump’s victory, sorry, election rally at Madison Square Garden, all of scariest and most outrageous bits neatly put together by the good people of CNN.

On a lighter note – and goodness me we need some light right now – was the rarest of public appearances by Melania Trump, who has been conspicuous only by her absence during Trump’s attempt to retake the White House.

And their on-stage greeting – kiss might be pushing it – was surely the most awkward thing you’ll watch this year.

And also this!

It prompted no end of comments as you might imagine and these 13 people surely said it best.

