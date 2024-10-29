Former GBeebies cleric Calvin Robinson’s mega-awkward YMCA performance at a Christian MAGA event got dragged into next year – 15 favourite reactions

US Calvin robinson us election

People often call Donald Trump brave – for speaking his mind, for swimming against the tide, and for stepping out in front of his fans after two possible assassination attempts. We’ve yet to be convinced that all those things can’t be explained away by bigotry, naked ambition and a strong desire to be able to pardon himself or end the court cases against him.

We do, however, think that he’s got some cojones for appearing at a Christian faith event, when the chances of direct lightning strikes upon his person have to be considerably larger than usual.

All the sins this man has committed I’m surprised he didnt start burning as they prayed — common sense over party (@MiaTruth1) October 28, 2024

We can’t work out which part of this is the cringiest – the laying on of hands, the suggestion that Trump is some sort of anointed one – or the dancing.

The "faith" events with everyone laying hands on Trump and praying. Then the YMCA hits and Paula White starts dancing. pic.twitter.com/4J2BIldt7h — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 28, 2024

The eagle-eyed amongst you might have caught a glimpse of the former GB News presenter, so-called priest, and homophobic bigot, Calvin Robinson. Word spread.

Apparently Donald Trump has just appeared on stage with Altar Mitty himself…. Calvin Robinson… doing YMCA but I won't believe it until I see it pic.twitter.com/9QnyCfgQ1d — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 28, 2024

There was even a better clip – if seeing more of the man known as Altar Mitty can be described in positive terms.

When you're GB News, drop out Calvin Robinson. And you're at a Trump rally. And YMCA starts to play. And you decide to go for it. And I'm honestly not sure who should be more embarrassed. pic.twitter.com/wTGz4tO6A3 — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 28, 2024

There’s not enough ointment in the world for the burns that followed – including these.

1.

Altar Mitty channeling a bit of David Brent, a bit of Richard Coles Look how into it he gets when the chorus of YMCA drops Look how much attention the people around him give the guy. The acting quality at the end is on par with his pal Loz Fox. pic.twitter.com/F7NmRsnBNJ — Nima (@DrStrangetwit) October 28, 2024

2.

Vicar of Disney turning up at a Trump rally https://t.co/nB2k2cKwJc — Shane (@SJL2729) October 28, 2024

3.

I can't stop looking pic.twitter.com/Ttet7Na8Fk — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 28, 2024

4.

Former GB News presenter / Islamophobic hate preacher Calvin Robinson made a complete ass of himself in front of Donald Trump at some kind of weird right wing Christian event in America today. The footage is .. https://t.co/lYnaKz12Ch — John Bye (@_johnbye) October 28, 2024

5.

Shortly before moving to America, Calvin Robinson tried to get his followers to crowdfund the purchase of a remote Scottish island. Sadly this fell through when he was denied planning permission for a 50 foot tall wicker statue, on the grounds that it was a fire hazard. pic.twitter.com/IgPCAe9DLP — John Bye (@_johnbye) October 28, 2024

6.

7.

‘He’s got 23 seconds to go

23 seconds to go’ https://t.co/lg5T5h0yxR — Siob, Princess of Yorkshire #FBPE #FBR (@Sillyshib) October 28, 2024

8.

That moment of regret at the end hahaha https://t.co/66jt3XgJ8M — Broomy (@broomylfc) October 28, 2024

9.

imagine leaving the UK cos we're full of the LGBTQIA people you regularly hate on but here you are performing to YMCA to get some old sun bed dude to notice you.. https://t.co/Gjo3Ksp9Qa — PotPot (@WhereToRightNow) October 29, 2024

10.

I thought Musk was the world's biggest loser but i'd totally forgot about old Calvin Robbo. Generational loser. https://t.co/Kc9E1iAEwX — Eugene (@eugeneh84) October 29, 2024

11.

He tries everything and still they blank him . — BlueChairss (@BChairss) October 28, 2024

12.

Just another Clerical Error — Katthryn Egan (@Katthryn_Egan) October 28, 2024

13.

If only they’d played their best song, “In the Clergy”. — Paul (@Paul0970) October 29, 2024

14.

The New Village People line up: Cowboy, Cop, Sailor, Construction Worker, Priest — Dougal D'Arcy (@MrDarcyDog) October 28, 2024

15.

I once spent the longest minute of my life at a party talking to a big telly star I’d mistaken for a friend of mine only slowly noticing the look of pity/horror on her face… Still not anywhere near as embarrassing as this… https://t.co/oYpeNnSnCt — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) October 29, 2024

The wonderful @jasemonkey gave us an insight to what might have been going through the Reverend Robinson’s latgely empty head.

Calvin Robinson's internal monologue at the Trump rally. pic.twitter.com/eIrWnKfeul — The Jase (@jasemonkey) October 28, 2024

Nailed it.

