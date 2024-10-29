US Calvin robinson us election

Former GBeebies cleric Calvin Robinson’s mega-awkward YMCA performance at a Christian MAGA event got dragged into next year – 15 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 29th, 2024

People often call Donald Trump brave – for speaking his mind, for swimming against the tide, and for stepping out in front of his fans after two possible assassination attempts. We’ve yet to be convinced that all those things can’t be explained away by bigotry, naked ambition and a strong desire to be able to pardon himself or end the court cases against him.

We do, however, think that he’s got some cojones for appearing at a Christian faith event, when the chances of direct lightning strikes upon his person have to be considerably larger than usual.

We can’t work out which part of this is the cringiest – the laying on of hands, the suggestion that Trump is some sort of anointed one – or the dancing.

The eagle-eyed amongst you might have caught a glimpse of the former GB News presenter, so-called priest, and homophobic bigot, Calvin Robinson. Word spread.

There was even a better clip – if seeing more of the man known as Altar Mitty can be described in positive terms.

There’s not enough ointment in the world for the burns that followed – including these.

The wonderful @jasemonkey gave us an insight to what might have been going through the Reverend Robinson’s latgely empty head.

Nailed it.

