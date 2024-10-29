US the good liars

‘The Government made a fake hurricane because they want the land for lithium’ is the MAGA take we weren’t expecting

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 29th, 2024

It’s certainly not news that some Republicans claim that the Democrats have been conspiring to send hurricanes to red states to derail Donald Trump‘s election campaign.

For example, that bastion of sound logic and reason – Marjorie Taylor-Greene.

Yes they can control the weather. It’s ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can’t be done.. Fact-checked to explain that tiny amounts of weather manipulation are possible, eg to create clouds, but that big weather systems can't be created or manipulated.

Oh, well, if MTG says it, it must be true.

The Good Liars – Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler – are accustomed to the crazy claims of the MAGA cult, having interviewed them at many a rally – even managing to keep straight faces.

That experience stood Jason in good stead when he spoke to this New Yorker.

“You think the Government manipulated the weather?”

“The Government is not our friend, sir.”

“You think the Government created the hurricane to hurt the United States?”

“Absolutely. Not to hurt the United …They want the land. They want the land for the, for the – what is that? The batteries …uranium stuff, whatever it is.”

“Lithium? The only reason I know that is because another lady at a Trump rally told me.”

“You don’t know? You don’t watch the news?”

“I do watch the news, yeah. Do you watch the news?”

“No. Not all of it.”

If ever there was a facepalm moment, it was that. People had some thoughts on her theory.

Peaceful Piranha had a pretty good point.

Let’s hope Elon Musk doesn’t get any funny ideas.

Source The Good Liars Image Screengrab