‘The Government made a fake hurricane because they want the land for lithium’ is the MAGA take we weren’t expecting

US the good liars

It’s certainly not news that some Republicans claim that the Democrats have been conspiring to send hurricanes to red states to derail Donald Trump‘s election campaign.

For example, that bastion of sound logic and reason – Marjorie Taylor-Greene.

Oh, well, if MTG says it, it must be true.

The Good Liars – Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler – are accustomed to the crazy claims of the MAGA cult, having interviewed them at many a rally – even managing to keep straight faces.

That experience stood Jason in good stead when he spoke to this New Yorker.

A woman at the New York City Trump rally said the government is controlling the hurricanes. pic.twitter.com/DEKyQBbPYz — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) October 28, 2024

“You think the Government manipulated the weather?” “The Government is not our friend, sir.” “You think the Government created the hurricane to hurt the United States?” “Absolutely. Not to hurt the United …They want the land. They want the land for the, for the – what is that? The batteries …uranium stuff, whatever it is.” “Lithium? The only reason I know that is because another lady at a Trump rally told me.” “You don’t know? You don’t watch the news?” “I do watch the news, yeah. Do you watch the news?” “No. Not all of it.”

If ever there was a facepalm moment, it was that. People had some thoughts on her theory.

1.

MAGA is the dumbest cult. https://t.co/D3d5dE6ZrJ — Jen (@JenResistedAGN) October 28, 2024

2.

This is why it's so close. "The government made a fake hurricane because they wanted the lithium." I wish I made up that quote. — Chris Wozney (@ChrisWozney) October 28, 2024

3.

These people are so embarrassing. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) October 28, 2024

4.

“When you’re dead you don’t know you’re dead but it’s hard for the people around you. It’s the same if you are stupid” https://t.co/2MHjSsIBIo — W E S (@MetsWes) October 28, 2024

5.

The “you don’t know you don’t watch news?” was one of the funniest things I’ve heard in so long https://t.co/AtyKEinPG9 — LD (@Lukeygetsbusy) October 28, 2024

6.

These people are beyond help, no wonder why Trump thinks they are easy prey — Derrick Byron (@ByronCDerrick) October 28, 2024

7.

Trumpers are geniuses. — Agolf Twitler Slayer (@slayer_agolf) October 28, 2024

8.

For f**k’s sake!!! These people add lead paint chips to their wine every morning!!!! https://t.co/NqoKOS9kjO — Evie CG (@cg_evie) October 28, 2024

9.

They're so confident in their crazy. — Double_Anarchy (@Double_Anarchy3) October 28, 2024

10.

Tell them to leave me outta this. — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) October 28, 2024

11.

If anything this election cycle has shown we have to do better when educating our citizens. This cannot be what we allow America to become. — Gail Dow (@GailDow12) October 28, 2024

12.

“They’re creating tha tohnados, manipulating the weatha.” https://t.co/7YBufeledV — Rima Isam Anabtawi (@rimaanabtawi) October 28, 2024

13.

I was uncertain if we are more stupid than America after the Brexit referendum but I am now more inclined to believe that we are still hanging on by the thinnest of threads, the second dumbest nation in the world. https://t.co/iepsmwe6yv — Father Ted Crilly (@TedCrilly666) October 28, 2024

14.

Imagine a club where any stupid, unsubstantiated thing you say is immediately accepted and celebrated? If you’ve been called stupid all your life you’d go for it https://t.co/Nq98bBCWXO — mass ave curmudgeon (@mass_ave) October 28, 2024

Peaceful Piranha had a pretty good point.

If the government is controlling the hurricanes, then wouldn’t you want to vote for the party that can control the weather? — Peaceful Piranha (@PiranhaPeaceful) October 28, 2024

Let’s hope Elon Musk doesn’t get any funny ideas.

Image Screengrab