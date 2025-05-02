Texas wants to officially ban schoolchildren from dressing as cats and using litter boxes, but can’t give a single example of it actually happening

US Republicans Texas

Republican state Representative Stan Gerdes is very worried about furries in schools, like many a right-wingers before him. The only problem for him (and people like Katharine Birbalsingh in the UK) is that there aren’t any.

That minor detail hasn’t stopped Gerdes from filing the ‘Forbidding Unlawful Representation of Roleplaying in Education (F.U.R.R.I.E.S) Act,’ – we see what he did there – which has received the enthusiastic backing of Republican Governor Greg Abbott.

Democratic Representative James Talarico questioned Gerdes about furries in schools, he couldn’t come up with a single example …obviously.

Watch what happened.

@jamestalarico Greg Abbott is pushing the “FURRIES Act” claiming schools are giving litter boxes to students who act like cats. But when I asked the bill author, he couldn’t name one school providing litter boxes to kids. This is all part of Abbott’s smear campaign against our public schools. ♬ original sound – James Talarico

TikTok users were all over it. Here’s a taster.

Teacher here. I don’t have a litter box but I do have a 5 gallon bucket for kids to use as a toilet in the event a lockdown/active shooter situation lasts longer than children can hold their bladders.

Mama Lin

Litter boxes are located next to the operating table where teachers do gender reassignment surgeries.

Michael

Imagine if republicans used this much energy to actually help children.

Kara Robot

If there was a litter box in a school bathroom, every child would’ve taken a picture and put it on social media. There are no litter boxes in schools!

ThatGermanTeacher

Politicians need to be held accountable for blatantly lying and wasting taxpayer money.

dreindenver

James Talarico also posted the clip on Twitter.

Greg Abbott is pushing the “FURRIES Act” claiming schools are giving litter boxes to students who act like cats. But when I asked the bill author, he couldn’t name one school providing litter boxes to kids. This is all part of Abbott’s smear campaign against our public schools. pic.twitter.com/wFvzlIQPTi — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) May 1, 2025

It received much the same response.

1.

Greg Abbott hates Texas public schools, so he defunds them and peddles crazy lies instead of actually fixing shit. https://t.co/E7VaGwkx2J — Senator Roland Gutierrez (@RolandForTexas) May 1, 2025

2.

3.

Dear Ma & Pa MAGA,

Kindergarteners aren’t being groomed in school to be “furries” and made to do their pee pees in litter boxes. Sorry, no matter what yer Uncle Cooter’s coworker’s cousin’s daughter who’s a lunch lady in Shoot yer Dinner Nebrahoma said, it ain’t true. https://t.co/c2XXVfom9d — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 1, 2025

4.

You guys are so fucking weird https://t.co/qQizLMIab6 — You Be Frank (@Yoube_Frank) May 1, 2025

5.

For the last time, schools are keeping litter in case of active shooter lockdowns. They're for normal kids to piss in when they're trapped in classrooms, scared out of their minds, as some lunatic with an AR murders their teachers and classmates. https://t.co/hf1Bf452wT — AuntAoife (@atiela_theHun) May 1, 2025

6.

all used to destroy public education to push vouchers. https://t.co/MRZstI9woj — Brett Guillory (@BGuilloryHTX) May 1, 2025

7.

Republicans got everything they wanted with this administration so now they need to make shit up to retain relevancy https://t.co/IOUnP28sXw — ShikuQuaza | blacklivesmatter (@sbsplays) May 1, 2025

8.

I'm not even a furry and I know furries don't act like how Abbott is projecting. I hope furries sue him and treat themselves to new fursuits on his dime. https://t.co/486erhSqeJ — Jazz 『☆』 (@AbstractDAISY) May 1, 2025

9.

If you ever wonder where the crazy shit in 'berta comes from… https://t.co/luGSbGgp5L — The AB Teacher Pension War Room (@yomeeks) May 1, 2025

10.

This is the absolute dumbest fucking time to be alive. https://t.co/bRRwl6DwNn — Goddess Of Mischief™ (@AsgardianRose) May 1, 2025

11.

Republicans are saying that *CHILDREN* are dropping their pants in the middle of class and popping a squat in front of their classmates to use a *LITTER BOX* to go to the bathroom. WE CAN’T EVEN AFFORD PENCILS??? Are we fucking for real right now https://t.co/cGMMgVRqKe — Sammiebear (@Dear_Samanthaa) May 1, 2025

As if that weren’t ridiculous enough, Representative Talarico pointed out how the details of the bill could criminalise children for licking Cheeto dust from their fingers. Other messy snacks are available.

BREAKING: Under Greg Abbott's FURRIES Act, Texas public school students could need legal counsel before licking Cheeto dust off their fingers. Under the threat of a $10,000 fine. Rep. @JamesTalarico: "I would just hope that the Attorney General has better things to do."#txlege pic.twitter.com/FgtCQxoOPW — Ali S. Zaidi (@alizaidiTX) May 1, 2025

