US Republicans Texas

Texas wants to officially ban schoolchildren from dressing as cats and using litter boxes, but can’t give a single example of it actually happening

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 2nd, 2025

Republican state Representative Stan Gerdes is very worried about furries in schools, like many a right-wingers before him. The only problem for him (and people like Katharine Birbalsingh in the UK) is that there aren’t any.

That minor detail hasn’t stopped Gerdes from filing the ‘Forbidding Unlawful Representation of Roleplaying in Education (F.U.R.R.I.E.S) Act,’ – we see what he did there – which has received the enthusiastic backing of Republican Governor Greg Abbott.

Democratic Representative James Talarico questioned Gerdes about furries in schools, he couldn’t come up with a single example …obviously.

Watch what happened.

@jamestalarico

Greg Abbott is pushing the “FURRIES Act” claiming schools are giving litter boxes to students who act like cats. But when I asked the bill author, he couldn’t name one school providing litter boxes to kids. This is all part of Abbott’s smear campaign against our public schools.

♬ original sound – James Talarico

TikTok users were all over it. Here’s a taster.

Teacher here. I don’t have a litter box but I do have a 5 gallon bucket for kids to use as a toilet in the event a lockdown/active shooter situation lasts longer than children can hold their bladders.
Mama Lin

Litter boxes are located next to the operating table where teachers do gender reassignment surgeries.
Michael

Imagine if republicans used this much energy to actually help children.
Kara Robot

If there was a litter box in a school bathroom, every child would’ve taken a picture and put it on social media. There are no litter boxes in schools!
ThatGermanTeacher

Politicians need to be held accountable for blatantly lying and wasting taxpayer money.
dreindenver

James Talarico also posted the clip on Twitter.

It received much the same response.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

As if that weren’t ridiculous enough, Representative Talarico pointed out how the details of the bill could criminalise children for licking Cheeto dust from their fingers. Other messy snacks are available.

READ MORE

14 claws-out takedowns after a Trump fan raised the ‘litter boxes in schools’ nonsense all over again

Source James Talarico Image Screengrab, Pexels