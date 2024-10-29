The cringe is off the scale at this Real Housewives of Cheshire cast member expecting to be recognised on First Dates

Entertainment cringeworthy tv

Back in January 2024, Lauren Simon – who appears on ITVBe’s Real Housewives of Cheshire, apparently – went on Channel 4’s hit show First Dates, where she was paired up with a man names Chiles. Not Adrian.

It got off to a slightly bad start when he didn’t recognise her. De-activate your cringe mechanism, then watch how it unfolded.

“I work in television on the Real Housewives of Cheshire which is highly-publicised in Manchester, so I would have assumed you would have known!”

Can you die from secondhand mortification? Asking for a friend.

The clip has resurfaced via the non aesthetic things account, which is apt. There’s absolutely nothing aesthetically pleasing about it.

Woman from the Real Housewives of Cheshire thinks everyone knows her pic.twitter.com/RWsEn6nUdB — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) October 27, 2024

People could barely cope with the maximum awkwardness of her delusion.

1.

I got such bad second hand embarrassment I had to go and walk around the room pic.twitter.com/U6E3vNd12u — Grace (@graceyldn) October 28, 2024

2.

Oh wow. Not only did I not have a clue who this lady was, I have never heard of that show. She has some weird ideas. — Sooz Kempner is going on tour! L I N K I N B I O (@SoozUK) October 28, 2024

3.

She’s absolutely fuming ain’t she. Toe curling stuff pic.twitter.com/cj9SGXGvnU — GM (@GM1872_) October 27, 2024

4.

I’m cringing for her ffs https://t.co/yQcHzV2UtK — Albo (@paulsteenalbo) October 27, 2024

5.

Lauren just gave me the ick. Gone right off her. https://t.co/xefwhsjS56 — bonita lo thee oracle (@TheDivineBruxa) October 28, 2024

6.

He with all his heart and soul totally believed the stripper bit, and gave two fucks about the TV thing — Scott Chegg (@mattyo67) October 28, 2024

7.

8.

Why would a middle aged man pay attention to the cast of the Real Housewives of Cheshire — Tom (@TMorgan0404) October 28, 2024

9.

haha, this is cringe squared. That poor bloke, he had no idea and he seemed really nice. — West Ham Images (@HamImages) October 28, 2024

10.

Working on The Real Housewives isn't a job. I was with him, didn't have a clue who she was. What a blatant case of "don't you know who I am" …. made herself look really full of herself, RED FLAG ALERT!!! — Lotus17 (@Lotus17172) October 28, 2024

11.

Nothing like a cold slice of humble pie. She’ll always remember the pie from that restaurant. — Boris Amado (@boriskarloff34) October 27, 2024

12.

At that point, I’d get the bill and carry on with my evening ….. — Lord Jason Guy (@wolvespremier) October 28, 2024

13.

It’s far too early in the morning for this amount of cringe https://t.co/3u852j6vNq — BlueGem (@GemJarsAgain) October 28, 2024

14.

She’s acting in a niche within a niche within a niche how would anyone know — Nosh ☯︎ (@0xnosh) October 27, 2024

15.

Oh that was a hard watch! — Mikaila (@GdMikaila1) October 28, 2024

16.

This is the First Dates’ equivalent of the Ronnie Pickering moment. — Steve Beaumont (@Stevie_B123) October 28, 2024

17.

She thinks she’s the main character. — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) October 27, 2024

We’d advise just about everyone in the public eye to stick to this rule of thumb.

NOOOOO this is so awkward even if i was the bloody queen I still wouldn’t assume ppl knew who I was ngl https://t.co/107AHUE0yA — hollie may parsons (@holliemparsons) October 28, 2024

