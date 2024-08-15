Liam Neeson ‘trying improvisational comedy’ with Ricky Gervais has just gone wildly viral again

Celebrity comedy Liam Neeson ricky gervais

It’s fair to say that the news last year that Liam Neeson was going to star in a reboot of the Naked Gun series, filling the boots of the estimable Leslie Nielsen didn’t exactly set pulses racing.

Except maybe Neeson will be able to pull it off after all, after watching this clip from Ricky Gervais’s Life’s Too Short back in the day in which the great man tried his hand at improvisational comedy which has just gone wildly viral on Twitter.

Liam Neeson’s comedic ability is underrated pic.twitter.com/RN1OoPhQwv — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) August 14, 2024

And just a few of the many comments it prompted.

Cannot watch this without crying laughing. No matter how many times I’ve seen it. — Writer Grl (@JustAWriter71) August 14, 2024

How Ricky, Warwick and Stephen managed to keep straight faces is unbelievable! — Nick Roberts (@Robbyboberts) August 14, 2024



Source @ShooterMcGavin_

When he said “we’re closed” I almost peed my pants. — Creature of Habit2 (@CreatureHabit2) August 14, 2024

Over his lifetime he has acquired a very special set of skills. — Stas Kulesh (@stas_kulesh) August 14, 2024

Sleeper comedic juggernaut — JP (@heismankicker1) August 14, 2024

To conclude …

This really is a must see for anyone entertaining doubts about Liam Neeson’s casting in the upcoming Naked Gun movie. This sketch is comedy gold. https://t.co/DlzJ9w980Y — Derek Kagemann (@DKagemann) August 14, 2024

In one word.

