Politics budget Rachel reeves

This mum worried about the impact of Rachel Reeves’ budget is surely the least relatable thing you’ll read this week

Poke Staff. Updated October 30th, 2024

There was a general sense of gloom around Wednesday’s Budget, not helped by all the Downing Street doom mongering on a never-ending repeat since Keir Starmer took office, and that was before chancellor Rachel Reeves stood up to deliver it.

And not many people were feeling more gloomy than Yasmin, 31, a mother of two who was featured on the BBC News website along with a bunch of others sharing their thoughts on Budget day.

And while there’s lots we don’t know about Yasmin’s circumstances, obviously, it’s surely the least relatable thing we’ll read this week.

And no-one summed it up better than @Socialist_Crow, albeit in an especially NSFW way.

Just in case you were wondering you only get the full amount of child benefit if no-one in the household earns more than £60k (and you lose the enterity of it if anyone earns more than £80k).

But we’re not sure it was intended to help households on an income of, er, £150k?

Not everyone agreed (this won’t surprise you).

We’re with this person (we think).

And this person.

Anyone?

READ MORE

The inner monologue of Calvin ‘Altar Mitty’ Robinson throwing shapes at Donald Trump is this week’s funniest thing

Source @Socialist_Crow BBC News