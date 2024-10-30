This mum worried about the impact of Rachel Reeves’ budget is surely the least relatable thing you’ll read this week

Politics budget Rachel reeves

There was a general sense of gloom around Wednesday’s Budget, not helped by all the Downing Street doom mongering on a never-ending repeat since Keir Starmer took office, and that was before chancellor Rachel Reeves stood up to deliver it.

And not many people were feeling more gloomy than Yasmin, 31, a mother of two who was featured on the BBC News website along with a bunch of others sharing their thoughts on Budget day.

And while there’s lots we don’t know about Yasmin’s circumstances, obviously, it’s surely the least relatable thing we’ll read this week.

And no-one summed it up better than @Socialist_Crow, albeit in an especially NSFW way.

Just in case you were wondering you only get the full amount of child benefit if no-one in the household earns more than £60k (and you lose the enterity of it if anyone earns more than £80k).

But we’re not sure it was intended to help households on an income of, er, £150k?

Why does she feel like she is being punished for having children? Because she has to pay for them herself out of her huge £150,000 salary, which is about 5x the average? Benefits are for those who need them. — Natasha Crow (@Socialist_Crow) October 29, 2024

She wants the state to help pay for her children, but she doesn't want to contribute to the state when she gets that promotion. Ok love, leave the tax to us, we'll pay your childcare costs, you just focus on that promotion so you can be even richer than you already are. — Natasha Crow (@Socialist_Crow) October 29, 2024

Not everyone agreed (this won’t surprise you).

Crabs crabs crabs, crabs in a bucket How dare she do well for herself? Let’s drag her down — Andrew Lynch (@andrewglynch) October 29, 2024

She can do well for herself. It's her awful, entitled out-of-touch opinions I take issue with. — Natasha Crow (@Socialist_Crow) October 30, 2024

We’re with this person (we think).

earns 5x the average salary and has a mortgage that’s cheaper than the rental equivalent. if you can’t make your £150k a year cover bills and childcare then that’s a you problem how utterly tone deaf in this economy https://t.co/qs77xN3eDs — LJ ✨ was @poynterlubz (@enyajycul) October 30, 2024

And this person.

Oh won’t someone please think of the homeowning, soon to be partner and their poor poor taxable capital and 150k salary https://t.co/UvDHF1vUxi — Josh (@ProbablyJoshua_) October 29, 2024

Anyone?

READ MORE

The inner monologue of Calvin ‘Altar Mitty’ Robinson throwing shapes at Donald Trump is this week’s funniest thing

Source @Socialist_Crow BBC News