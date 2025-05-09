Life petty revenge

Watch this driver get the sloppy comeuppance they deserved for trespassing in a field at muck-spreading time

Poke Staff. Updated May 9th, 2025

This footage showing the view from a tractor spreading slurry in Tintagel in Cornwall has a fairly satisfying conclusion – unless you’re the trespasser who left their car in his field.

It went viral on Facebook, back in 2020.

Facebook users weighed in.

“Best parking ticket I’ve ever seen. Hope all the windows were closed properly as that car’s going to hum for weeks which will no doubt irritate the neighbours.”

Andrew Wattsford

“Well…if daft enough to.park in field….he deserves all he got….guess didn’t ask to park.. or thought bout closing gate?”

Alan Payet

According to Ozmo Motorsport Remap Tuning Specialists, who posted the clip, the farmer wanted to remain anonymous, but that didn’t stop his video from finding its way onto Twitter.

Most people applauded the frustrated farmer.

But a few people, like E Siegfried-Tompson, thought it was far too mean.

We’ll leave this here.

READ MORE

Simply 17 brilliant tales of petty revenge that are very satisfying indeed

Source Ozmo Motorsport Remap Tuning Specialists Image Ozmo Motorsport Remap Tuning Specialists