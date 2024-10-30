This Biblical Trump burn is simply savage but will be sadly lost on the people it’s most aimed at

US donald trump takedowns

We’ve featured no end of fabulous Donald Trump burns on these pages over longer than we care to remember, but we’re not sure we’ve featured too many quite so intricate as this.

But the good news is that the extra work required (it’s not that much extra work) makes the whole thing even more satisfying, as shared by Bad-Umpire10 over on Reddit who said: ‘Murdered by the bible.’

And just in case that’s tricky to see, here’s that payoff again.

‘Let his days be few; and let another take his office.’

Boom.

Although, to be fair, it gets dark – very dark – right after.

‘Let his children be fatherless, and his wife a widow. Let his children be continually vagabonds, and beg: let them seek their bread also out of their desolate places. Let the extortioner catch all that he hath; and let the strangers spoil his labour …’

Although if you read a bit further, this bit seemed particular apt.

‘When he is tried, let him be found guilty, and may his prayers condemn him.’

Amen, brother. And just a few of the comments it prompted.

‘The orange chicken ad at the bottom is really the icing on the cake.’

Able_Clock_9010 ‘At first I thought that WAS the murder. Then I saw the Bible verse. Complete massacre 10/10 chefs kiss.’

nillllzz ‘F–k that’s good, where can I buy this.’

mtrosclair ‘The problem with brilliant burns like this is that most people won’t know or care to look up the verse and will just assume it is support of Trump.’

underthere ‘NOODLES HAS NEW ORANGE CHICKEN!?’

PM_ME_YOUR_ANT_FARMS

To conclude …

‘Those Psalmologists knew what they were doing.’

EthanTheJudge

Source Reddit u/Bad-Umpire10