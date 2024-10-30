The fabulous takedown of this flat earth parent keeps going round our head and it’s a proper hall of famer

Weird World conspiracy theories flat earthers takedowns

Latest in a not quite so frequent as it used to be series, takedown of the week is surely this, a response to a flat earther who was worried about what their child is being taught at school.

And it keeps going round our head because, well, look.

‘At least one of his parents is a moron,’ said Bad-Umpire10 who shared it over on Reddit.

Bravo!

And just a few of the responses it prompted.

‘The cognitive dissonance inherent in the question of how to encourage him not to believe everything he hears is stupefying.’

Imajzineer ‘Sounds like when people post wondering why they can’t find any reputable sources to back their anti-vax argument.’

gatherandcraft ‘That’s easy. He says “Son, I’m an idiot who goes against well accepted science because I’m a contrarian dipshit.”

flapjackboy ‘At least the son is learning it early.’

External-Resident891

