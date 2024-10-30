The inner monologue of Calvin ‘Altar Mitty’ Robinson throwing shapes at Donald Trump is this week’s funniest thing

US Calvin robinson donald trump

You will very probably already be familiar with Calvin Robinson, the cleric-alike and best mate of Laurence Fox who vowed to move to the US after he was sacked by GB News.

And fair play he’s been good to his word – well, he was for this moment at least – after he turned up at a Donald Trump rally and got close – very close – to the once (and future?) president.

Except it’s fair to say his attempts to get Trump’s attention didn’t go entirely well.

Calvin Robinson did his best to get notice by Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/LyqnZh4oVQ — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) October 29, 2024

We rounded up all our favourite responses here but we mention it again because of one particular response which went wildly viral.

It’s by the great @jasemonkey chronicling Robinson’s ‘inner monologue’ during those precious few seconds, and it’s just magnificent.

Calvin Robinson’s internal monologue at the Trump rally. pic.twitter.com/eIrWnKfeul — The Jase (@jasemonkey) October 28, 2024

Blooming brilliant.

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

And the cosplay vicar hits rock bottom…fucking awesome!!! — Jon Powell (@JonPowe08853827) October 28, 2024

I thought Musk was the world’s biggest loser but i’d totally forgot about old Calvin Robbo. Generational loser. https://t.co/Kc9E1iAEwX — Eugene (@eugeneh84) October 29, 2024

I once spent the longest minute of my life at a party talking to a big telly star I’d mistaken for a friend of mine only slowly noticing the look of pity/horror on her face… Still not anywhere near as embarrassing as this… https://t.co/oYpeNnSnCt — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) October 29, 2024

How can something be that funny at the same time as being that embarrassing? — JohnB (Fedi: @[email protected]) (@JohnBloor8) October 29, 2024

In one word.

And this.

This is toe curlingly cringeworthy. pic.twitter.com/jSqWUc46Te — windy (@windygal01) October 29, 2024

Follow @jasemonkey here and enjoy some of his other greatest hits here.