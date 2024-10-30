Weird World Andrew tate comebacks

This optical illusion went whooshing over Andrew Tate’s head and it made everyone’s day better

John Plunkett. Updated October 30th, 2024

Over on Twitter – no, stick with us please – there’s an account called ‘non aesthetic things – @PicturesFoIder – which shares viral pictures and the like, and this optical illusion was a classic of the genre.

We mention it not just because it’s interesting – although it is – but because of this particular response from clown prince of the toxic manosphere, Andrew Tate.

Didn’t just go over his head. It went under it, round it, and straight through it, by the looks of it.

It prompted no end of mockery …

… people pointing out his mistake …

… and others who generously explained why he’d done it.

But surely no-one said it better than this, in a style with which Tate is presumably familiar.

Ooof.

READ MORE

The fabulous takedown of this flat earth parent keeps going round our head and it’s a proper hall of famer

H/T @Mewhenballs69