This optical illusion went whooshing over Andrew Tate’s head and it made everyone’s day better

Over on Twitter – no, stick with us please – there’s an account called ‘non aesthetic things – @PicturesFoIder – which shares viral pictures and the like, and this optical illusion was a classic of the genre.

There is no red in this picture pic.twitter.com/6A7L5ahA6j — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) October 28, 2024

We mention it not just because it’s interesting – although it is – but because of this particular response from clown prince of the toxic manosphere, Andrew Tate.

Yes there is I can see it. Liar. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) October 28, 2024

Didn’t just go over his head. It went under it, round it, and straight through it, by the looks of it.

It prompted no end of mockery …

Traffic some new eyes and then you'll see it — WhimsiOracle ∎❗️∆ (@whimsioracle) October 28, 2024

I think you need to update your Ai, you seem to be using an older version. The new one can correctly identify color. — MikeDeRebel ‍☠️ (@MikeDeRebel) October 29, 2024

… people pointing out his mistake …

No there isn't … it's black and white — Mason Lounge (@MasonL0unge) October 28, 2024

How blind are you pic.twitter.com/5mIxsvP1Zr — dbsmoki (@dbsmoki) October 28, 2024

… and others who generously explained why he’d done it.

Your eyes create the illusion of red, using the aqua against a lot of black and white, (after image effect with opposite colour optical illusion) which creates the opposite/inverted colour of aqua appearing which is red in RGB colours Zoom in on the pixels and you can see they… — Druggiemon Game Dev Log + more! (@druggiemon1) October 28, 2024

It's hues of blue that trick the eyes into thinking it's really there, when it's not. We know the can originally is red, so we are trained to see red there, when it's not. Same reason if we saw a bright blue coke can, we'd think it perverse to what we know should be there. — Akephalos (@gauged_honor) October 28, 2024

But surely no-one said it better than this, in a style with which Tate is presumably familiar.

Oh Andrew Tate is fucking stupid. pic.twitter.com/0UEITm3Hz3 — ☆☆ (@Mewhenballs69) October 28, 2024

Ooof.

I bet he thinks this is a gif pic.twitter.com/238aM34bip — WhaleManArt (@IDrawAllPokemo1) October 29, 2024

WHY IS THERE RED WHY IS THERE RED WHY IS THERE RED WHY IS THERE RED WHY IS THERE RED WHY IS THERE RED WHY IS THERE RED WHY IS THERE RED WHY IS THERE RED WHY IS THERE RED WHY IS THERE RED WHY IS THERE RED THERES LITERALLY NO RED!!!! WHY DO I SEE TED!!! pic.twitter.com/smo60oqNmb — Mewx (@Mewxrealitygod) October 29, 2024

No he is corr- WHAT THE FUCK? WHERE DID IT GO? — Zelnore Nickolas (@ZelnoreNickolas) October 29, 2024

