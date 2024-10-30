US donald trump

Trump took time out of his busy campaign schedule to push his ‘must-read’ new book – 15 push backs

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 30th, 2024

We’re all accustomed to Donald Trump‘s commitment to the grift, from insisting on spending much of his time as President in Mar-a-Lago, then charging his large Secret Service team full price to accompany him there, to the outrageously expensive tat he constantly promotes.

Here’s a reminder.

We are, of course, forever grateful to Meidas Touch Editor Ron Filipkowski for keeping a watchful eye on developments of this kind. On Tuesday, one week before election day, he shared another one.

Perhaps Trump realises his stock value could be about to plummet.

Fingers Crossed GIFfrom Fingers GIFs

We doubt any of these people will be rushing to order their copy.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

If the book looked familiar to anyone – well spotted. It’s not exactly new.

This might be more up his street.

Oh!


Via official Trump 2024 store.

