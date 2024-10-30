Trump took time out of his busy campaign schedule to push his ‘must-read’ new book – 15 push backs

US donald trump

We’re all accustomed to Donald Trump‘s commitment to the grift, from insisting on spending much of his time as President in Mar-a-Lago, then charging his large Secret Service team full price to accompany him there, to the outrageously expensive tat he constantly promotes.

Here’s a reminder.

Trump is selling this for $99. pic.twitter.com/oNSQzTqbGq — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 28, 2024

Trump has another hot new product for sale. pic.twitter.com/OWp0uLxq1r — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 17, 2024

We are, of course, forever grateful to Meidas Touch Editor Ron Filipkowski for keeping a watchful eye on developments of this kind. On Tuesday, one week before election day, he shared another one.

What is Trump doing one week before the election? Peddling a new product for the rubes to buy. One last shakedown before the big day. pic.twitter.com/2tNtMX73mp — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 29, 2024

Perhaps Trump realises his stock value could be about to plummet.

We doubt any of these people will be rushing to order their copy.

1.

This is almost sad… it’s definitely pathetic… pic.twitter.com/JS5hBIDjkj — Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) October 29, 2024

2.

Must read?? It's a picture book — Mike Atkinson (@coffeemikeatkin) October 29, 2024

3.

What a waste of ink. https://t.co/8G41Elx1dQ — One Citizen (@RealityNews9) October 29, 2024

4.

LOOK AT ME! LOOK AT MEEEEEEEE! https://t.co/RJrY0FEusq — BlueTexan (@Nunya_Bidniz) October 29, 2024

5.

The perfect Christmas present for your Q’Anon relative. Should be available at your local Dollar Store just in time for the holidays. — JimfromLakeWinni (@jkre1244) October 29, 2024

6.

This isn’t an election campaign. It’s a last gasp desperate money making racket. It’s all about to end. https://t.co/c9bgSFxJuR — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) October 29, 2024

7.

Every single day a new grift. Ever see a presidential candidate hawking sneakers, bibles, books, trading cards, NFTs and shitcoins before ? No, of course not, pic.twitter.com/hrUScJAOym — Hoodlum (@NotHoodlum) October 29, 2024

8.

Its called 'My Descent Into Madness', and its only 200 bucks! — Moves Like Dean Jagger (@Richard89220241) October 29, 2024

9.

He’s slushing his words, this is pitiful, …..why would he be showing a picture of himself holding the Bible when we all know what he actually did to Americans to get that picture? — Michael Cleere (@mikecleere) October 29, 2024

10.

Remember all the money people spend on this will be converted to rubles — VeteransAgainstTrump (@TylerStrick21) October 29, 2024

11.

so someone copied a bunch of pictures and put them in a book, pictures that you can see on the internet, how fancy — Enya Donley (@enya_donley) October 29, 2024

12.

Donald Trump couldn’t pay me enough money for that book to enter my home. https://t.co/DuTTJyo1Hb — KelliMidlifeMom (@AnAdoptionCoach) October 29, 2024

13.

Tomorrow, he'll be claiming it's the best-selling book in America. — Four Seasons Total Cycling (@bullwinkle428) October 29, 2024

14.

After he's milked every last dollar out of his minions and gets his ass kicked by a woman of color, he will flee the country in disgrace. — Eric (@Ericland55) October 29, 2024

15.

Available nearly everywhere books are sold. pic.twitter.com/bED454gtpm — Ken Rose (@Kenneth94761185) October 29, 2024

If the book looked familiar to anyone – well spotted. It’s not exactly new.

It’s the same old Trump book, different cover, 3 new photographs. Earlier edition already in our local used bookstore’s Remaindered (liquidation/flawed) Section. $1.80. Just a bunch of photos we’ve all already seen before anyway, with childish Sharpie commentary. https://t.co/yQvYbjN0wv pic.twitter.com/roodFtefE1 — The Clear Cider (@TheClearCider) October 29, 2024

This might be more up his street.

Next will be a coloring book. — Elon Musk (Liz Mitchell) (@GretngsFrmEarth) October 29, 2024

Oh!



Via official Trump 2024 store.

