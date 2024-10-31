19 favourite funny reactions after Donald Trump considerably ramps up the fake tan

US donald trump us election

As he steps his campaigning up a gear in his desperation to grab those last few voters who can’t decide between the convicted felon and the former Attorney General who is currently the Vice President, Donald Trump has clearly stepped something else up a gear or ten – his fake tan.

Here’s his look at a rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

Look. At. Trump's Face. This is from his rally last night. My god. pic.twitter.com/hutYEyQbBI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 30, 2024

And in Wisconsin on Wednesday – with a performative hi-vis jacket to really set off his skin tones.

Folks, look at the color of this man's face. It's more orange than his orange garbage man outfit. What are we doing here. pic.twitter.com/zQtCpIA3Hq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 30, 2024

If nobody in his inner circle will dare to tell him how bad that looks, will they have the balls to criticise him when he puts a carcass-obsessed anti-vaxxer in charge of the country’s health, or the man who ruined the world’s most successful social media platform in charge of efficiency? We think not.

Let’s dive straight into the burns.

He looks radioactive. — John Collins (@Logically_JC) October 30, 2024

This man is deeply unwell. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) October 30, 2024

He looks like an Oompa Loompa. pic.twitter.com/Po1C1W3R78 — ❤️‍ A To The Z ❤️‍ (@A_tothe_Z_Amber) October 30, 2024

This is insane lmao Look at his hands compared to his face https://t.co/gJUNJr4Ax0 — Gissur Simonarson (@GissiSim) October 30, 2024

If Trump puts on any more bronzer, white supremacists will denounce him. https://t.co/t7uLZ22PJb — Windsor Mann (@WindsorMann) October 30, 2024

And what did YOUR presidential candidate dress up as for Halloween? https://t.co/kMXA1cFfGE — Evan Hurst (@EvanHurst) October 30, 2024

He went with the shade called “Wet Red Brick.” https://t.co/vJFcL3F3Re — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 30, 2024

