19 favourite funny reactions after Donald Trump considerably ramps up the fake tan

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 31st, 2024

As he steps his campaigning up a gear in his desperation to grab those last few voters who can’t decide between the convicted felon and the former Attorney General who is currently the Vice President, Donald Trump has clearly stepped something else up a gear or ten – his fake tan.

Here’s his look at a rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

And in Wisconsin on Wednesday – with a performative hi-vis jacket to really set off his skin tones.

If nobody in his inner circle will dare to tell him how bad that looks, will they have the balls to criticise him when he puts a carcass-obsessed anti-vaxxer in charge of the country’s health, or the man who ruined the world’s most successful social media platform in charge of efficiency? We think not.

Let’s dive straight into the burns.

