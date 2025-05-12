Brits are loving this Texan’s occasionally NSFW preparations for moving to the UK
You may already be familiar with TikTokker Some Bald Guy – @grande_americano – who has been sharing the details of his preparations for moving to Suffolk in July.
For example, he posted this NSFW montage of words and phrases he’s definitely going to need in the UK.
@grande_americano Replying to @Some Bald Guy #atexaninengland #britishtiktok #ukaccent #britishhumour #britsdoitbetter ♬ Quirky Fairytale – Dmitriy Sevostyanov
He recently made it even more fun with this little sketch.
@grande_americano Replying to @Some Bald Guy Let me know what other lessons I need to teach good ole Tex. #atexaninengland #britishtiktok #ukimmigration #britishhumour ♬ Quirky Comedy – AceAudioHQ
He’s going to fit right in. TikTok users had praise and a little advice for him.
1.
“Could care less” absolutely does my head in Thank you for that.
NatalieRLin
2.
– um- it’s just riding. If you’re riding a horse you don’t need to say, but anything else you specify.
Ann Russell She/Her
3.
On behalf of Britain, were ready to receive you. welcome home, soldier.
The Kin in the North
4.
If you get a nickname it means we like you , even if it is really , really making fun of you.
bingo
5.
Just don’t get weird when someone in the pub “pops out for a quick fag”.
No one
6.
Nothing happens “on accident” It happens “BY accident”!
Sandra Wilson
7.
I low key think you were kidnapped as a child from the UK and taken to the US – and you’re just coming home – the nuance of your understanding is top notch Brit –
Russ Ty
8.
If you’re in Norfolk you don’t pronounce the H in any word that starts with an H…. ‘erb, ‘otel, ‘ave ya, ‘orse, ‘ouse…
Craig Breame
9.
Thank you for not pronouncing it ‘twot’.
Sarah B
I’ve got a good coach.
Some Bald Guy
10.
You must comment/complain about the weather at least 10 times a day.
sarahandthemadhouse
11.
Definitely don’t say you’re going to ride bare back.
Dazza
12.
Do you have this video the other way round I want to move from the lake district (uk) to Texas.
Reigan Telford
13.
The whole “don’t call me sir” has been said to me many times. Idahoan in Liverpool problems.
Jam Sandwich
14.
Annoyed in British is my entire life in a nutshell.
Augustine Anne Marshall
15.
Absolutely brilliant! Had my laughing all the way through.
Dan DC
Wishy-Washy
This is brilliant! You should do more of these.
We were thrilled to read his repy.
Thank you, I’m working on it.
Watch this space.
