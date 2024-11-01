Have you been Novembered yet? 19 instant vibe shifts away from the dark side

Twitter memes

They say that Christmas is getting earlier and earlier, with some people claiming to have spotted the first festive items in the shops in August – but we can’t verify that. What we can confirm is that once the cobwebs and Frankenstein jellies have gone from the shelves, those spaces are filled with reindeers, Santas and ridiculously expensive foil-wrapped chocolates on strings.

It isn’t just the shops that go full Christmas on All Saints’ Day, or The Day of the Dead, if you prefer – it’s people and brands and theme parks.

Some of them have shared their transformation, and we’ve picked a few favourites.

1.

Shops on 31st October / shops on 1st November pic.twitter.com/rffU2j6iVw — Matthew (@fattmellows) November 1, 2024

2.

October 31st vs November 1st pic.twitter.com/fg65K0ZOXP — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) November 1, 2024

3.

31st October 1st November pic.twitter.com/y2dbQnLIHe — James (@james_j_bailey) November 1, 2024

4.

Me on 31 October vs me on 1 November pic.twitter.com/mxwM0mlJ39 — National Theatre (@NationalTheatre) November 1, 2024

5.

6.

7.

31 October VS 1 November: there's no time to waste, Christmas is coming! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/w1dFkEDgWG — Disneyland Paris EN (@DisneyParis_EN) November 1, 2024

8.

October 31st vs November 1st pic.twitter.com/WCVh3VNBYw — Currys (@currys) November 1, 2024

9.

October 31st November 1st pic.twitter.com/mbtoe6XjO5 — Beyoncé News (@BeyonceHiveNews) November 1, 2024

10.