A Brit trolled Americans for eating fish and chips with their hands and ended up battered – 17 saltiest takedowns

Time now to return to the cultural chasm which divides Britain from America which is almost as wide – in fact, precisely as wide, as the Atlantic. Which is to say, very wide indeed.

This time the topic is food, specifically fish and chips, and even more specifically, how you are supposed to eat them.

Because American Allison Kuch created a minor diplomatic incident by coming to London and eating fish and chips … with her hands.

Americans on TikTok loooove to eat fish and chips with their hands??? Why? pic.twitter.com/WLEnucPVhu — Clara (@clara_ish) October 31, 2024

And managing to do it with those nails, too!

Except it’s fair to say not everyone agreed – well, it is Twitter – and when we say not everyone, we mean hardly anyone. Let the transatlantic food fight begin!

1.

2.

the proper way is to ineffectually pick at the fish with one of these pic.twitter.com/b8ohxYvIzJ — █yung█beaujolais█ (@yung_beaujolais) October 31, 2024

3.

No way — Clara (@clara_ish) October 31, 2024

4.

Obviously you eat fish and chips with yours hands — Adam Ramsay (@AdamRamsay) October 31, 2024

5.

Absolutely not!!! *Shudders thinking of the grease* i understand at the beach where tables and cutlery are scarce but I also don’t really like going to the ol British seaside??? — Clara (@clara_ish) October 31, 2024

6.

Im no using a fucking fork for that, im no a tory — Connor (@cconnorrbb) October 31, 2024

7.

I had a Dutch boss who ate bananas with a knife and fork and that was definitely sociopath territory — Kathleen (@mossgatherer_) October 31, 2024

8.

Do British people not know about washing your hands or something what’s the problem https://t.co/xixb0EoJSk — (@SwampCommunist) October 31, 2024

9.