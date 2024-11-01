Joe Biden pretended to eat the leg of a baby dressed as a chicken – and this one response beats them all

News halloween joe biden

Joe Biden only has less than three months left in office and we’re going to miss him when he’s gone (assuming, of course, that it’s actually the real Joe Biden).

The man can deliver accidental comedy gold like few others – except maybe for this guy.

Trump seems to be really struggling physically. pic.twitter.com/yRk7ZB2kDx — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) October 30, 2024

Biden was on classic form this week at a Halloween event at the White House for parents and their dressed-up toddlers.

Biden, 81, bites baby dressed as chicken during WH Halloween event https://t.co/Rm6JYxJsMc pic.twitter.com/QzihuOPXQG — New York Post (@nypost) October 31, 2024

During the event, the president pretended to “bite” some of the kids.

Joe Biden ‘bites’ baby dressed as chicken for Halloween at White House As US President #JoeBiden and his wife, Jill, hosted their last trick-or-treaters for #Halloween at the #WhiteHouse on Wednesday, the 81-year-old went viral for taking a “bite” of a baby dressed as a chicken… pic.twitter.com/GmEnAUaJlc — Mint (@livemint) October 31, 2024

But the one that has gone viral is Biden “biting” a baby dressed as a chicken/turkey/rooster of some sort. To make it even more perfect, the band at the event was playing the theme music to Jaws at that moment.

President Joe Biden while hosting Halloween trick-or-treaters to the White House pretends to take a bite of a baby dressed as a chicken. pic.twitter.com/wbyQPE7WtC — Newsweek (@Newsweek) October 31, 2024

Needless to say, social media erupted in glee at the clip of Joe Bitin’.

1.

Add it to the surreal Biden pictures hall of fame https://t.co/srpaL9fs6U pic.twitter.com/ofADxwrW6j — Sam Bailey (@slambailey) October 31, 2024

2.

We have Biden bite a baby pic.twitter.com/5fyZzx9k1n — Coach Trill Belichick (@CoachTrillBill) October 31, 2024

3.

I’m really confused about the most recent Biden thing where he is play biting a baby being used as an attack, like have you guys ever been around a baby, all you want to do is play bite them and go “omnomnomnom” they are adorable and they love it — ThePeoplesElbow (@Idris_Elbow_) October 31, 2024

4.

The era of news stories that are indistinguishable from AI image generator prompts https://t.co/NFwOjONkQr pic.twitter.com/MkhlAVITUH — William Gerrard (@Bill_Gerrard) October 31, 2024

5.

6.

this isn’t that crazy to me because this is how most old people interact with babies i feel as if https://t.co/KLoCW46d0L — clay (@dawsons_creek12) November 1, 2024

7.

I’m sorry for you if you’ve never pretended to nom on a fat baby leg, it is delightful to all involved https://t.co/xUNokLip7J — Camille Fournier (@skamille) October 31, 2024

8.

Every haloween that baby gunna turn into him like a werewolf https://t.co/glTAQmZFr0 — stickydacat (@stickydacat) November 1, 2024

9.

Now that he’s not going to be president anymore, can he just travel around doing funny stuff? https://t.co/UD8r1fj45R — Vince Mancini (@VinceMancini) November 1, 2024

10.

This is the most Grandpa thing I’ve ever seen, 10/10, no notes, might be my favorite thing he’s ever done https://t.co/aYyOEcPx9s — Infield Fright Girl (@infieldflygrl) November 1, 2024

11.

12.

it’s crazy how they won’t let him run when he’s literally at his peak https://t.co/USikcAVV8v — mia (@mia11112233) October 31, 2024

13.

14.

But this response is the real keeper. That baby has an amazing story for life!

15.

biden giving that child an unbeatable “two truths and a lie” answer for the rest of their life https://t.co/uwLVr0YjhN — icky! (@ickyburd) October 31, 2024

Source: Twitter/X/nypost