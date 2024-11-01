News halloween joe biden

Joe Biden pretended to eat the leg of a baby dressed as a chicken – and this one response beats them all

Poke Reporter. Updated November 1st, 2024

Joe Biden only has less than three months left in office and we’re going to miss him when he’s gone (assuming, of course, that it’s actually the real Joe Biden).

The man can deliver accidental comedy gold like few others – except maybe for this guy.

Biden was on classic form this week at a Halloween event at the White House for parents and their dressed-up toddlers.

During the event, the president pretended to “bite” some of the kids.

But the one that has gone viral is Biden “biting” a baby dressed as a chicken/turkey/rooster of some sort. To make it even more perfect, the band at the event was playing the theme music to Jaws at that moment.

Needless to say, social media erupted in glee at the clip of Joe Bitin’.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

But this response is the real keeper. That baby has an amazing story for life!

15.

Source: Twitter/X/nypost