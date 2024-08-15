Joe Biden has absolutely no f*cks left to give and it’s the funniest 13 seconds of his administration

US joe biden

We haven’t yet travelled to the parallel universe where Joe Biden ploughed on with his presidential campaign against Donald Trump, so we can’t say with any certainty what would have happened had he done so.

But one thing’s for sure, he wouldn’t have been quite so relaxed as he is here, a classic Dark Brandon moment in which Biden comes across as a man who has had the weight of (leading the) world taken off his shoulders. Well, not quite yet, but nearly.

Biden has no fucks left to give: “I told you, my policies are working. Start writing that way. Kay?” pic.twitter.com/NXKlYSFXsb — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) August 14, 2024

Drop the mic!

Biden put his two weeks in and can’t be bothered — ScarahScrewdriveR (@scary_scarah) August 14, 2024

Dark Brandon is here and I’m loving it lol — Seattle Ms Playoffs Hopeful (@statefarm_206) August 14, 2024

Not. A. Single. One. Nor should he have any. I’m hoping he tells somebody to kiss his ass before he leaves office!!! — Leslie Wimes (@womenonthemove1) August 14, 2024

Someone is sounding more lively and energetic than Trump. — The_Cold_Slither (@Cslither973) August 14, 2024

He is DONE with them. — Jennifer Taylor-Skinner (@JTaylorSkinner) August 14, 2024

Oh my god I like this joe better. Why he was hiding for so long? — Cole (@thejcole21) August 14, 2024

I’ll never forget get this, this was his best moment of the year pic.twitter.com/x7IaE3DFE0 — ً (@tylerduran21) August 14, 2024

Source @NBCPolitics H/T @notcapnamerica