US joe biden

Joe Biden has absolutely no f*cks left to give and it’s the funniest 13 seconds of his administration

John Plunkett. Updated August 15th, 2024

We haven’t yet travelled to the parallel universe where Joe Biden ploughed on with his presidential campaign against Donald Trump, so we can’t say with any certainty what would have happened had he done so.

But one thing’s for sure, he wouldn’t have been quite so relaxed as he is here, a classic Dark Brandon moment in which Biden comes across as a man who has had the weight of (leading the) world taken off his shoulders. Well, not quite yet, but nearly.

Drop the mic!

Source @NBCPolitics H/T @notcapnamerica