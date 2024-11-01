This Trump fan thinks Joe Biden has been replaced by a lookalike with different earlobes – aaaand we’re done

US the good liars

Democracy is a wonderful thing, which is why reasonable people were shocked when Donald Trump and his supporters tried to drive a coach and horses through it on January 6th 2021. But there are times when we can’t help wondering whether some kind of cognitive test should be introduced at the doors of the polling booths.

Just a few questions would do –

Who is the President/PM right now? Can 5G masts give people Covid? Did the Deep State replace Joe Biden with an almost identical man who has differet earlobes?

Here’s why we added that last one.

We heard a theory that Joe Biden has been replaced by someone with attached earlobes. pic.twitter.com/wSAj8jgNm3 — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) October 30, 2024

“Why did they attach the one ear?” “What do you mean?” “Before, he had loose lobes and now he’s got one that’s right to his face.”

We’re enormous fans of The Good Liars’ Davram Stiefler, but for his calm demeanour in the face of that man’s bombshell statement, we truly believe he should be nominated for some sort of award.

This is what other people had to say about it all.

No no no no no please no. No. No. pic.twitter.com/EbvXTNo2o5 — Brendan May (@bmay) October 30, 2024

The type of guy who will wonder why his grandkids don't visit for the Holidays. — Danny Moore (@danzu72) October 30, 2024

How these dipshits can even tie their own shoes is a miracle — Ritley (@RitleySammich) October 30, 2024

The arrogance of ignorance never ceases to amaze — Justice⚖Now (@ChrisJustice01) October 30, 2024

The MAGA craziness continues, this is why Trump is able to continue perpetuating his con endlessly with many like this dumbass following him. — Derrick Byron (@ByronCDerrick) October 30, 2024

They aren’t garbage. They’re insane — REDDOG (Mrs.) (@ReddogOHIO) October 30, 2024

Every single person voting for Trump. You may not think this is you, but it's you. https://t.co/aohDD7M4DD — Jenny Diver (@Jencling) October 31, 2024

This is an example of why arguing with Maga is pointless. https://t.co/3OimHBlOVe — Patch Zircher (@PatrickZircher) October 31, 2024

Come on, guys, we gotta get better at this. Not checking the earlobes before we send the puppet out is a rookie mistake. Whoever authorized this should be fired. Seriously. Get it together, people! https://t.co/iZ9SCosIdP — Steve Hill ‍☠️ (@stevehillwriter) October 30, 2024

The more I see of this, the worse it gets. https://t.co/IK2K1bcJ20 — julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) October 30, 2024

There is a serious mental health crisis going on in our country. https://t.co/tA9WD7BpSA — thisbroad (@thisbroad) October 31, 2024

If they’re going to inspect anyone’s ears, it probaby shouldn’t be Joe Biden’s.

I heard trump got nicked by an AK and his earlobe grew back the next day. — Rodney (@RodHargrove) October 30, 2024

