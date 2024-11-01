US the good liars

This Trump fan thinks Joe Biden has been replaced by a lookalike with different earlobes – aaaand we’re done

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 1st, 2024

Democracy is a wonderful thing, which is why reasonable people were shocked when Donald Trump and his supporters tried to drive a coach and horses through it on January 6th 2021. But there are times when we can’t help wondering whether some kind of cognitive test should be introduced at the doors of the polling booths.

Just a few questions would do –

Who is the President/PM right now?

Can 5G masts give people Covid?

Did the Deep State replace Joe Biden with an almost identical man who has differet earlobes?

Here’s why we added that last one.

“Why did they attach the one ear?”

“What do you mean?”

“Before, he had loose lobes and now he’s got one that’s right to his face.”

We’re enormous fans of The Good Liars’ Davram Stiefler, but for his calm demeanour in the face of that man’s bombshell statement, we truly believe he should be nominated for some sort of award.

This is what other people had to say about it all.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

If they’re going to inspect anyone’s ears, it probaby shouldn’t be Joe Biden’s.

READ MORE

This MAGA cultist won’t believe Joe Biden’s in the White House until he sees it for himself

Source The Good Liars Image Screengrab, Screengrab