News funny

A man was arrested for stealing £300k worth of cheese and the internet went emmental – 19 grate reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 1st, 2024

There are stories that you can just tell are going to unleash Punmageddon. Anything to do with pasta or fish, for example, or incidents of lorries spilling unusual loads, such as jam or live chickens.

As soon as we spotted this one, we knew that the internet was about to go emmental.

We weren’t disappointed. These people practically started up a cheese pun cottage industry.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2