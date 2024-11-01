A man was arrested for stealing £300k worth of cheese and the internet went emmental – 19 grate reactions

News funny

There are stories that you can just tell are going to unleash Punmageddon. Anything to do with pasta or fish, for example, or incidents of lorries spilling unusual loads, such as jam or live chickens.

As soon as we spotted this one, we knew that the internet was about to go emmental.

Man in his 60s arrested over theft of 950 wheels of cheese from Neal’s Yard https://t.co/IoknioAJa3 — Metro (@MetroUK) October 31, 2024

We weren’t disappointed. These people practically started up a cheese pun cottage industry.

1.

Police launched a man-chego hunt pic.twitter.com/qiRYrwvlig — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 31, 2024

2.

He was never going to get a whey with it. https://t.co/KOHULLxUgs — David KC (@DavidMuttering) October 31, 2024

3.

'The suspected cheese thief will now be subjected to a thorough grilling by Grater Manchester Police.' pic.twitter.com/Fcv3eMcjJJ — Julian Shea (@juliansheasport) October 31, 2024

4.

Good to see they got the big cheese behind this — Specsavers (@Specsavers) October 31, 2024

5.

Police: You're in a huge pickle, son Man: That would be perfect, thank you https://t.co/xCqPLyGHwl — TheIainDuncanSmiths (@TheIDSmiths) October 31, 2024

6.

Mr. Wallace & Mr Grommit were apprehended chasing a penguin on a toy train set… https://t.co/QZVKkYyOpT — Cormac Goodwin (@CormacJG) October 31, 2024

7.

Looks like a successful investigation by Scotland Yarg.https://t.co/Ev6X8rF3ai — Lev Parikian (@LevParikian) October 31, 2024

8.

I regret to inform that I will not be available for a while and my offer of discounted cheese has now ended.

https://t.co/AFXWUyW5Ja — Joe Bangles CBE (@JoeBangles11) October 31, 2024

9.

he damn near got away clean but he forgot to mask a pony for the getaway https://t.co/8QvmV9AqiV — madeline boOoOoOodent (@oldenoughtosay) October 31, 2024

10.