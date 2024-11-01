Trump sues CBS for $10 billion claiming they edited a Kamala Harris interview to make her look better

US donald trump us election

The list of Donald Trump‘s recurring rants grows ever longer, with the shark-electrocution dilemma, voter fraud and Hannibal Lecter still falling in the top ten, but if you’ve listened to him recently you will have heard him wittering on about Kamala Harris‘ CBS 60 Minutes interview.

Here’s one of those occasions.

"60 Minutes should be taken off the air and CBS should lose its license" — unvarnished authoritarianism from Trump pic.twitter.com/5nEQwlxKiV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 26, 2024

Trump, who had also been scheduled to appear on 60 Minutes but pulled out, is so far down the rabbit hole of his theory that CBS made Kamala Harris look better that he’s now suing the corporation …for $10 billion.

BREAKING: Trump sues CBS News for $10 billion alleging 'deceptive doctoring' of Harris' '60 Minutes' interview https://t.co/X21BUZ8c3F — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 31, 2024

Here’s the response posted by 60 Minutes.

“Former President Donald Trump’s repeated claims against 60 Minutes are false. • The interview was not doctored; and • 60 Minutes did not hide any part of Vice President Kamala Harris’s answer to the question at issue. 60 Minutes fairly presented the interview to inform the viewing audience, and not to mislead it. The lawsuit Trump has brought today against CBS is completely without merit and we will vigorously defend against it.”

And here are some responses from the internet. No punches were pulled.

1.

This Trump lawsuit against CBS is very unserious and absolutely psychotic pic.twitter.com/3wajIE8Pto — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 31, 2024

2.

I’m 100% sure he will lose that lawsuit — Franklin (@franklinisbored) October 31, 2024

3.

HAHAHHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAH. Donald Trump is suing CBS News for $10 billion over the 60 Minutes interview with VP Kamala Harris. This man is so pathetic. Can't wait for him to get laughed out of court. pic.twitter.com/Seor3MjF70 — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) October 31, 2024

4.

When you get your attorneys from Dollar General this is the expectation. — Double_Anarchy (@Double_Anarchy3) October 31, 2024

5.

Trump shows he can prioritize what’s important to the American people in the final days of his campaign for President… oh, never mind. — Michael Ward (@michaelward_CPA) October 31, 2024

6.

He will win this lawsuits like how he won all the lawsuits from the 2020 election. — DougieDa_Goat_ (@Dougie_DaGoat) October 31, 2024

7.

8.

Oh, for fuck sake! This man’s skin is as thin as airport terminal toilet paper. He is such a fucking pussy. https://t.co/dQYwcnTxLL — FloridaStateBoy (@BoyForida) October 31, 2024

9.

BREAKING: Trump has just sued CBS News for $10 billion over what he claims was 'deceptive doctoring' of Harris' '60 Minutes' interview. LOL! Any judge will laugh out loud at this suit. I’ll tell you what. If Trump wins $10 billion I’ll turn over all my assets to him as well. pic.twitter.com/4LNuR5y1lC — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) November 1, 2024

10.

I’ll probably regret this monetary stab of optimism but I think this *might* be a hint he’s losing. Trump sues CBS News for $10 billion alleging 'deceptive doctoring' of Harris' '60 Minutes' interview. https://t.co/drxtQ9j2GV — Swansonian (@swansonian) October 31, 2024

11.

The Guinness Book of Records just gave Donald Trump its award for "Most Lawsuits Filed, Then Thrown Out". https://t.co/w7GmsdK9VK — Joanne Brigden TLMN (@crankyoldbag) October 31, 2024

12.

This needs to be a thing.

This guy needs a limit on the number of lawsuits he can file in a calendar year. Like coaches' challenges in the NFL, if he is successful in two then he can file a third. https://t.co/6MCXCoUCWh — Chris Devaney (@cdevaney) October 31, 2024

