Trump sues CBS for $10 billion claiming they edited a Kamala Harris interview to make her look better

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 1st, 2024

The list of Donald Trump‘s recurring rants grows ever longer, with the shark-electrocution dilemma, voter fraud and Hannibal Lecter still falling in the top ten, but if you’ve listened to him recently you will have heard him wittering on about Kamala Harris‘ CBS 60 Minutes interview.

Here’s one of those occasions.

Trump, who had also been scheduled to appear on 60 Minutes but pulled out, is so far down the rabbit hole of his theory that CBS made Kamala Harris look better that he’s now suing the corporation …for $10 billion.

Here’s the response posted by 60 Minutes.

“Former President Donald Trump’s repeated claims against 60 Minutes are false.

• The interview was not doctored; and

• 60 Minutes did not hide any part of Vice President Kamala Harris’s answer to the question at issue.

60 Minutes fairly presented the interview to inform the viewing audience, and not to mislead it. The lawsuit Trump has brought today against CBS is completely without merit and we will vigorously defend against it.”

And here are some responses from the internet. No punches were pulled.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

This needs to be a thing.

Source Fox News Image Screengrab, Screengrab