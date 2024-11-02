Entertainment Hugh Grant paddington

Hugh Grant’s musical dance number from ‘Paddington 2’ has gone viral again and movie fans can’t get enough

Poke Reporter. Updated November 2nd, 2024

Hugh Grant is back on the promotional trail for his new horror movie Heretic – and him being back in the news has caused his scene-stealing role in Paddington 2 to go viral again.

Grant played the villainous actor/thief Phoenix Buchanan in the 2017 Paddington sequel. In the end [spoiler alert], Buchanan’s evil scheme is foiled and he ends up in prison. But the very last scene we get in the movie just before the credits is Buchanan leading a musical number of Stephen Sondheim’s ‘Rain on the Roof’ with the other prisoners.

The actor received some of the strongest reviews of his career for his performance in Paddington 2and he’s admitted himself it might be the best film he’s made. He was nominated for a Bafta for the performance, but missed out on an Oscar nomination.

Twitter/X user Courtney Howard shared the musical clip and it prompted a whole raft of praise for Grant and Paddington 2 in general.

Source: Twitter/X/Lulamaybelle