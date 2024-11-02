Hugh Grant’s musical dance number from ‘Paddington 2’ has gone viral again and movie fans can’t get enough

Entertainment Hugh Grant paddington

Hugh Grant is back on the promotional trail for his new horror movie Heretic – and him being back in the news has caused his scene-stealing role in Paddington 2 to go viral again.

Grant played the villainous actor/thief Phoenix Buchanan in the 2017 Paddington sequel. In the end [spoiler alert], Buchanan’s evil scheme is foiled and he ends up in prison. But the very last scene we get in the movie just before the credits is Buchanan leading a musical number of Stephen Sondheim’s ‘Rain on the Roof’ with the other prisoners.

I will never get over this. Hugh Grant is an absolute madman for pulling this off. pic.twitter.com/yQYI095gjX — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) October 31, 2024

The actor received some of the strongest reviews of his career for his performance in Paddington 2 – and he’s admitted himself it might be the best film he’s made. He was nominated for a Bafta for the performance, but missed out on an Oscar nomination.

Twitter/X user Courtney Howard shared the musical clip and it prompted a whole raft of praise for Grant and Paddington 2 in general.

1.

100% should’ve been nom’d and won. — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) November 1, 2024

2.

Unquestionably the best – and most radical – ending to any movie ever https://t.co/77dWHXg0Pj — Frank Cottrell-Boyce (@frankcottrell_b) November 1, 2024

3.

This took us 17 hours to film in one day at @PinewoodStudios and was super tiring! @CraigRevHorwood was an absolute saint for being patient with 300 extras with no dance experience. Got very awkward when @HackedOffHugh took an unexpected blow to the face. What a memorable day!!! https://t.co/5I3o30LFz8 — Arthur Wilde (@arfthebarf) November 1, 2024

4.

If I could live in any fictional universe it would be the world of Paddington. https://t.co/gS0CZ9q55H — heavens to betsy (@bbbetsyo) November 1, 2024

5.

In 2017, talking with friends who hadn’t seen Paddington 2 and yet were keen to be snarky about a “twee, kids’ film” was what finally opened my eyes to the truth that snark is the absolute worst https://t.co/nct4YZevPc — Alison (@AlisonDennison) November 1, 2024

6.

Paddington 2 is the greatest film ever made. There. I’ve said it. — david groom (@groomyd) November 1, 2024

7.

A musical in prison with Brendan Gleason in the cast? I don’t think we talk enough about much of an influence Paddington 2 had on Joker 2 https://t.co/77hXGOSrga — Mark Boo!sher – Myrthali books coming soon (@MarkBowsherFilm) November 1, 2024

8.

the way as soon as hugh grant stopped playing romantic leads he just got free to play weird little guys doing nefarious shit and i truly think it’s the happiest he’s ever been https://t.co/73zlaS0ncA — kay️ (@kaynolax) November 1, 2024

9.

If you need a little joy at the end of the week – watch this! https://t.co/kklHpYxbbG — Frances Owen (@_FrancesOwen) November 1, 2024

10.

I would’ve loved to have seen THIS at the Oscars, “I’m Just Ken” style. — Max Weiss (@maxthegirl) November 1, 2024

11.

Just a timeline cleanse.

Hugh Grant was robbed of every award. https://t.co/xyeZo7FizP — Jenelle Riley (@jenelleriley) November 1, 2024

12.

Just a captive audience 🙂 I love Hugh Grant ❤️ https://t.co/mCkw7OJ0Hp — N. Pınar Özgüner (@OzgunerPinar) November 2, 2024

13.

hugh grant delivering consistently interesting and truly fantastic performances as one of the best character actors there is – after being billed as a heartthrob for much of his early career – is one of my favourite things ever https://t.co/RwyE8E8Ys4 — allons-as-idiots-say-y! (@drdonnanoble) November 1, 2024

14.

I am so watching this movie right now. Thank you for the recommendation — ItsScotwithoneT (@ItsScotOnly1T) November 2, 2024

15.

It’s so ironic that Hugh Grant became respected as a serious (ie good) actor basically the minute he stopped taking himself so seriously. Love it. — Elizabeth (@elizabeth__db) November 1, 2024

16.

It takes a lot of talent to make “bad/ hammy acting” look good onscreen. Hugh Grant made it work to brilliant effect in MUSIC AND LYRICS’ opening music video. Plus, “Pop Goes My Heart” (written by Andrew Wyatt and Alanna Vicente) is a legit bop! pic.twitter.com/2W1U1UFgUF — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) November 1, 2024

17.

Funnily enough I was just listening to Mark Kermode reviewing him in The Heretic, and saying how he is enjoying the best period in his career. I agree, Grant really is a renaissance man, and well deserves it. pic.twitter.com/qDyiaMdN0z — Andrew Novell (@andrewnovell) November 1, 2024

Source: Twitter/X/Lulamaybelle