Kemi Badenoch is this month’s new Tory leader – 21 favourite reactions

The new leader of the Tory Party is Kemi Badenoch, who beat Robert Jenrick by 53,806 votes to 41,388

BREAKING: Kemi Badenoch has been elected the new Tory leader, beating Robert Jenrick to become Rishi Sunak's successor. Follow the latest here https://t.co/nCj8304GY8 pic.twitter.com/EDraVfQjoh — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 2, 2024

Jenrick played the gracious loser, and will undoubtedly have a role in her shadow cabinet – not least because there are fewer Tory MPs than there are shadow cabinet positions.

Congratulations to @KemiBadenoch. Thank you to everyone who supported my vision for a Conservative Party rooted in the common ground of British politics. It’s now time for the @conservatives to unite behind Kemi and take the fight to this disastrous Labour Government. — Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) November 2, 2024

The internet had been waiting with baited breath to learn whether the winner would be the far right candidate or the other far right candidate.

This was their reaction.

1.

From bad enough to Badenoch! pic.twitter.com/weOipd53SE — Reece Dinsdale (@reece_dinsdale) November 2, 2024

2.

Congratulations to Kemi Badenoch, who has won the race to lead the Conservative Party into extremist oblivion. — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) November 2, 2024

3.

It would be more accurate to say Kemi Badenoch has been elected as the Tory Party’s *current* leader. If she still is by the time of the next election I’ll survive on a diet of hats. — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) November 2, 2024

4.

I'll take this moment to remind you Kemi Badenoch was endorsed by Britain First in the last Tory leadership contest. pic.twitter.com/6qoFx48Hab — Lorraine King (@lorrainemking) November 2, 2024

5.

Kemi Badenoch is new Tory Party leader. The perfect clown for that circus of stupidity. — Miffy (@miffythegamer) November 2, 2024

6.

Kemi Badenoch has been announced as the last Conservative Leader before their merger with Reform and takeover by Nigel Farage. — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) November 2, 2024

7.

Kemi Badenoch has until about June I reckon. I'm basing this on: Tory desperation and the fact that she is a woeful performer who, despite all available evidence, people to the left of Mussolini believe is a frighteningly smart politician. — Sooz Kempner is going on tour! L I N K I N B I O (@SoozUK) November 2, 2024

8.

Kemi Badenoch is the new Tory leader Excellent news

The Tories now have not a hope in hell (hell being the operative word) But prepare for the right wing newspapers to go even further right…and 5 years of Brexit level abuse Happy Saturday pic.twitter.com/hrZRTJkYOB — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) November 2, 2024

9.

There we have it. After a smug, longwinded series of speeches, Kemi Badenoch is the new Tory leader. Wall-to-wall culture wars, here we come. Such fun. God help us all. — Edwin Hayward (@edwinhayward) November 2, 2024

10.

And so it came to pass. Much more chance that Badenoch doesn't contest the next general election as Conservative leader than there is of her winning it. https://t.co/0I3jon5tSj — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) November 2, 2024

11.