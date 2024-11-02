Politics conservatives Kemi Badenoch

Kemi Badenoch is this month’s new Tory leader – 21 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 2nd, 2024

The new leader of the Tory Party is Kemi Badenoch, who beat Robert Jenrick by 53,806 votes to 41,388

Jenrick played the gracious loser, and will undoubtedly have a role in her shadow cabinet – not least because there are fewer Tory MPs than there are shadow cabinet positions.

The internet had been waiting with baited breath to learn whether the winner would be the far right candidate or the other far right candidate.

This was their reaction.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages: 1 2