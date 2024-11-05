A headline about two very young ‘influencers’ has been breaking a few brains and making people feel ancient

Entertainment Influencers

We’re not sure how young you have to be to have heard of 12-year-old youth American footballer Baby Gronk or his fellow influencer, seven-year-old The Rizzler, but a headline about the pair of them recently highlighted who’s definitely too old.

Baby Gronk has called out The Rizzler to a boxing match. “You are too scared of me to respond.” pic.twitter.com/HqzjAPj4Jy — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) November 1, 2024

It had a few people scratching their heads, and these reactions tell their story.

Sometimes I see a tweet that reassures me that I'm not *that* terminally online https://t.co/ENTa3dhVAX — ️‍⚧️Graph Crimes️‍ (@GraphCrimes) November 1, 2024

The internet was a mistake. — Jonathan (@thegoodjonathan) November 2, 2024

who are these children. we need to send them to summer camp with no devices https://t.co/mmtIrdMEXX — teddy (@gIassarrows) November 2, 2024

Can’t believe this is how I found out I’m old now https://t.co/q2k5yiHBDt — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) November 2, 2024

I will drink from a port-a-potty before I will willingly learn who these children are https://t.co/4eDZLiiJe6 — Kirk Gibson (@kagibso) November 2, 2024

You bolt awake in the mountains of Carthage. You are not online. It is 217 BC. You are the general Hannibal, and you have changed your mind. The future cannot come to pass. Rome must burn. https://t.co/Tnak9IvKwu — suburban kid with a biblical name (@hobobindleguy) November 2, 2024

[foaming at the mouth in the line at taco bell] Baby Gronk has called out the Rizzler to a boxing match Baby Grink has calle four the rizzller to a boxying maghc BABbyGron k has cLlled out rizzlrer chonjk chcuk cookie boom boom boom b https://t.co/BdOTe0d1Ov — (@KLobstar) November 1, 2024

Right well this is the headline that has officially put me out to pasture. My time is done. Tuck me in with a mug of Horlicks and a nice song from my youth to comfort me, I’ll slip away peacefully as am apparently 107 years old. https://t.co/3VNn2GcH9Z — Russell ️‍ (@Medic_Russell) November 2, 2024

12.

We live in the dumbest timeline ever. — lsutigerzfan (@lsutigerzfan) November 1, 2024

“this sentence would kill a victorian child” bro this sentence almost killed ME https://t.co/RdPHXEYIiQ — ✩ maya ✩ (@ttpdera) November 2, 2024

Alexander Hamilton has retracted the Federalist Papers and issued an apology for the role he played in creating this nation. https://t.co/gs8E6iyDBF — Keith Orejel (@keithdorejel) November 2, 2024

None of these words are in the Bible. https://t.co/ePX36klm1D — GERDmaster (@WStuartross) November 2, 2024

On a more serious note –

Child influencers really need the same (very few) protections that child actors have cause why did anyone involved let this literal child challenge another kid to a fight like it's an unsupervised playground after school https://t.co/mVtDtUlB9A — Cass (@CassMoneyLive) November 2, 2024

The prize –

The winner gets adopted by a loving family. https://t.co/rjAXHMRviJ — Charles J. Moore (@charles270) November 2, 2024

