US nigel farage us election

Guess where Nigel Farage is! (Hint – it’s not Clacton) – 18 favourite comments as he pops up in the US again

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 5th, 2024

You may remember that Nigel Farage, alleged MP for Clacton, has yet to hold in-person surgeries in the town, despite being caught out lying that the Speaker’s Office and Parliamentary Security team had advised him against it for his own safety.

Here’s how one constituent felt about their absentee MP, back in August.

As Clacton residents twiddle their thumbs and consider their life choices, Farage has spent more time hosting his GB News show and jetting off to the US at other people’s expense – despite raking it in like Scrooge McDuck.

With US Election Day finally here, there’s nowhere else Farage could possibly be than across the pond, pretending to be a journalist.

He made his way to a Trump rally, complete with the international symbol for jackass, a MAGA hat.

Farage at a Trump rally, wearing a blue MAGA hat. "Arrived at the @realDonaldTrump Rally in Reading, Pennsylvania"

He got his ego stroked by the man who completely ignored him when he rushed to be by his side after the Battle of Sanitary Pad Ear.

People were shocked that Farage, who took eight attempts to get into Parliament, would miss the important sessions taking place there.

Nah – just kidding. Nobody expects him to do his actual job.

