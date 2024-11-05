Guess where Nigel Farage is! (Hint – it’s not Clacton) – 18 favourite comments as he pops up in the US again

US nigel farage us election

You may remember that Nigel Farage, alleged MP for Clacton, has yet to hold in-person surgeries in the town, despite being caught out lying that the Speaker’s Office and Parliamentary Security team had advised him against it for his own safety.

Here’s how one constituent felt about their absentee MP, back in August.

How many other Clacton constituents are like Susan and unable to contact and get any work done by Nigel Farage due to his commitments in the US and riots in the UK? #Clacton #FaragesRiots pic.twitter.com/XLz8ZY7AMf — Central Bylines (@CentralBylines) August 9, 2024

As Clacton residents twiddle their thumbs and consider their life choices, Farage has spent more time hosting his GB News show and jetting off to the US at other people’s expense – despite raking it in like Scrooge McDuck.

We’ve updated our billboard in Clacton pic.twitter.com/qbSoXiBZLj — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) November 1, 2024

With US Election Day finally here, there’s nowhere else Farage could possibly be than across the pond, pretending to be a journalist.

Just landed in America with @GBNEWS. A Trump win will make the world a safer place. pic.twitter.com/VSwa1NqPSv — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) November 4, 2024

He made his way to a Trump rally, complete with the international symbol for jackass, a MAGA hat.

He got his ego stroked by the man who completely ignored him when he rushed to be by his side after the Battle of Sanitary Pad Ear.

This is quite the moment. Brexit & Trump were twin movements: populist triumphs. But watch this. Trump & Farage redux ..only this time without the populism. Tiny crowds, no applause, a busted flush. Hoping hoping hoping it’s a sign pic.twitter.com/ilLOqEZO6n — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) November 4, 2024

People were shocked that Farage, who took eight attempts to get into Parliament, would miss the important sessions taking place there.

Nah – just kidding. Nobody expects him to do his actual job.

1.

Nigel Farage, tirelessly serving the people of Clacton by getting paid to fly to America, talk bollocks and kiss Trump’s arse. pic.twitter.com/n9rdkZhMZn — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) November 4, 2024

2.

Are you, a foreign politician, interfering in the US election? — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) November 4, 2024

3.

Hard at work for the people of Clacton again, @Nigel_Farage ? https://t.co/odRwtyJnMA pic.twitter.com/WBv33psT4v — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) November 4, 2024

4.

Good to be with a friend at time of great loss — dave lawrence (@dave43law) November 4, 2024

5.

You can sit anywhere Nigel. It’s half full https://t.co/kCCl3MPJtl — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) November 4, 2024

6.

I guess it beats doing your job in Clacton, you grifting wanker! — Christopher Bovey (@BoveFromAbove) November 4, 2024

7.

Is that near Clacton? https://t.co/Ury8SKEiEx — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) November 4, 2024

8.

Farage: apparently too risky to meet constituents but drinking in his local pub and flying to America is completely fine ✅ Anything but actual work — skye (@skyera1n) November 4, 2024

9.