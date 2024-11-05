US community notes us election

This right-wing commentator’s attempt to spread fake poll results came spectacularly unstuck thanks to Community Notes

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 5th, 2024

Ryan Fournier is not one of the more well-known Trump lickers, at least on the British side of the pond, but the founder of Students for Trump just became a little more famous on the internet – and not in a good way.

It started when he posted this –

I just got some recent polls sent to me. Holy sh*t. We are going to win this. People do not want Kamala Harris. This is incredible.

He didn’t stop there, though. In a now-deleted post, he shared a screenshot of the email containing the explosive polling figures. There was one slight problem …

In case that’s not clear, here are those images again.

Fournier tweet with a screengrab of polling figures all showing Trump ahead by around 3 percentage points. The name of the sender is redacted and there is a community note beneath the tweet.

A close-up of the Community Note, showing that it says if you increase the brightness of the image it shows that Fournier sent the email to himself.

A close-up of the lightened redacted part, showing the email was sent by Ryan Fournier.

Of course, he vigorously denied sending himself the email. It must have just coincidentally been a pollster named Ryan Fournier, who undoubtedly goes to another school.

He gave Community Notes yet more fodder.

Mr. Fournier has yet to learn the ‘stop digging’ rule, but it may well sink in if he’s been reading the responses. Check these out.

It’s not Fournier’s first rodeo.

Awkward.

Source Brian Tyler Cohen Image Brian Tyler Cohen, Freepik