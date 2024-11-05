This right-wing commentator’s attempt to spread fake poll results came spectacularly unstuck thanks to Community Notes

US community notes us election

Ryan Fournier is not one of the more well-known Trump lickers, at least on the British side of the pond, but the founder of Students for Trump just became a little more famous on the internet – and not in a good way.

It started when he posted this –

He didn’t stop there, though. In a now-deleted post, he shared a screenshot of the email containing the explosive polling figures. There was one slight problem …

Republicans are in such a panic that they are literally emailing themselves imaginary polling results and passing them off as legitimate.@RyanAFournier you’re a hack. pic.twitter.com/thSUu9pMLz — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) November 4, 2024

In case that’s not clear, here are those images again.

Of course, he vigorously denied sending himself the email. It must have just coincidentally been a pollster named Ryan Fournier, who undoubtedly goes to another school.

He gave Community Notes yet more fodder.

He tried to double down pic.twitter.com/em1y4TTVS6 — Ian Tyler (@iK9cards) November 4, 2024

Mr. Fournier has yet to learn the ‘stop digging’ rule, but it may well sink in if he’s been reading the responses. Check these out.

1.

The community note pic.twitter.com/Bs1OhUzfFl — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) November 4, 2024

2.

One good thing about liars and criminals is that they often aren't very smart. — DumpTrump (@DumpDrumpf20) November 4, 2024

3.

Most devasting Community Note in recent history. https://t.co/Fqhtv6BiF3 — Oliver Darko (@oliver_drk) November 4, 2024

4.

A decent barometer of any race is which side is currently engaged in what I’d scientifically call “loser behavior” and well https://t.co/diWKJxJ7sI — Barry Petchesky (@barry) November 4, 2024

5.

Bro emailed himself https://t.co/vwJjzfnxIL — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) November 4, 2024

6.

This is very funny https://t.co/6l3qP9DQ2u — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) November 4, 2024

7.

8.

This would be funny if it weren’t so plainly obvious that they just want to set the stage to steal the election when they lose https://t.co/TRyOrQIUIQ — Colin (@cbuss3) November 4, 2024

9.

Guys, this MAGA clown Ryan Fournier said he had a secret polster that emailed him polling, which shows Trump winning, but this damn clown got caught, he sent himself fake polling data. https://t.co/LeIx3PEQ3P pic.twitter.com/uRrk7xEe00 — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) November 4, 2024

10.

Someone deserves an award for turning up the brightness. — AMC (@AMCinHogtown) November 4, 2024

11.

Ryan is so busted what a fraud — Maile (@MaileOnX) November 4, 2024

12.

Hahhaahhahahahahahahahahahaha! Ryan Fournier, the co-founder of Students for Trump who was arrested for allegedly pistol whipping his ex-girlfriend, got caught sending an email to himself to send poll numbers that show Donald Trump is leading. pic.twitter.com/dnBJbxaNwu — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) November 4, 2024

13.

White supremacist MAGA lunatic Ryan Fournier told his followers that a secret pollster emailed him polling that showed positive results of the orange felon winning and he was caught emailing himself that fake data. The desperation is palpable. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) November 4, 2024

14.

“Polling looks in our favor” The pollster: Ryan Fournier pic.twitter.com/o4jjmP4va7 — Zion Darkwood (@ZionDarkwood) November 4, 2024

15.

When we look back at this election, it’s going to be difficult to decide which Trump influencer caused the most humiliation for the Trump campaign. My top two are Joey Mannarino with his “I’m a black woman” post and then Ryan Fournier getting outed for his fake poll. pic.twitter.com/l0GFVuqzEq — Carlos Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) November 4, 2024

It’s not Fournier’s first rodeo.

Oh my God this Community Note. pic.twitter.com/WnBfSKDYyW — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) June 25, 2024

Awkward.

READ MORE

The Conservative Post complained to Elon Musk that Tories keep getting community notes – and got community noted

Source Brian Tyler Cohen Image Brian Tyler Cohen, Freepik