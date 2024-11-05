The US election is the hottest topic in town – 31 vote-winning reactions

US us election

It’s US Election Day, at the time of writing, and there appears to be no more than a cigarette paper between the two main candidates’ odds of getting the nuclear codes.

The rallies are over, but the messaging continues.

America, this is the moment to make your voices heard. Go to https://t.co/VbrfuqVy9P to find everything you need to cast your ballot today. pic.twitter.com/EfEFcxNo0z — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 5, 2024

Supporters are still sharing their thoughts too – some of it is very sensible and serious …

If you’re still on the fence about voting in this election, think about what really matters – about the values we were taught, the kind of country we want to be, and how this is a moment when your vote really does count. Your vote could determine the fate of our republic – the… pic.twitter.com/qv46tK0r89 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 5, 2024

“Both sides suck!” Sure. I hear ya. But if we decide to have another kid, I don’t want my wife to die in childbirth like a fuckin pilgrim. So I voted democrat — Corey Ryan Forrester First of His Name (@CoreyRForrester) November 4, 2024

Election Day Eve Reminder: you’re closer to being homeless than you are to being a billionaire. Abortion care doesn’t only benefit those seeking to terminate a pregnancy. You aren’t rich enough to benefit frm any of Trump’s policies. Immigration isn’t crushing you. Capitalism is. — Grip Bayless✨ (@talleyberrybaby) November 4, 2024

Women will vote Harris for the right to control their own bodies and futures. Men will vote Trump for the right to be assholes. Who'll show up stronger? My money's on the women. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) November 5, 2024

Some not so much. It’s occasionally NSFW.

1.

United States gender reveal tomorrow, I hope it’s a girl — t. (@t_sadiity) November 4, 2024

2.

them: how’re you feeling before the election me: pic.twitter.com/eoTecCCa6Z — Adam (@adamgreattweet) November 4, 2024

3.

Trump got them energized for Election Day pic.twitter.com/f42oxKamXl — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 4, 2024

4.

Can't wait for tomorrow's episode of This Morning when Cat Deeley and Ben Shepherd inevitably try to predict who's winning the US election by throwing turnips at alpacas. — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) November 4, 2024

5.

Really is a tough call. On one hand – every Nobel prize winning economist is adamantly stating that Harris has a significantly better economic plan But on the other hand – the dumbest people I’ve ever interacted with say Trump is a good businessman Quite the dilemma — The Saurus (@TheSaurus831) November 4, 2024

6.

me in prison after trump takes power, explaining to guards why they should wear wide legged, high rise pants pic.twitter.com/be4UlHcnKU — derek guy (@dieworkwear) November 5, 2024

7.

8.

After this very serious election let’s do one goofy one — Samantha Ruddy (@samlymatters) November 4, 2024

9.

419 years ago today Robert Catesby, Guy Fawkes and others attempted a plot to destroy parliament. Donald Trump would have described it as a day of love. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) November 5, 2024

10.

we spun up seven trillion ancestor simulations to predict the next president. uncountable souls lived and died in artificial worlds. the result is 50:50 — roon (@tszzl) November 5, 2024

11.

i need to speak with whoever put halloween, daylight savings, and the election all in the same week i feel like im losing my mind and time isn’t real — pamela ✨ (@tisthepamseason) November 4, 2024

12.

It's the Canadians and Mexicans I feel sorry for – they don't get any say on whether the neighbours' place goes back to being a meth lab… — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) November 4, 2024

13.

I’m not nervous at all about the election. pic.twitter.com/Uu7clabOt9 — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) November 4, 2024

14.

Anyone else in the UK so obsessed with this US election that they woke up thinking ‘I must vote’ before remembering that we aren’t able to? — Hal Cruttenden (@Halcruttenden) November 5, 2024

15.

I just got an email from George Soros with the space lazer code and instructions to change the votes. We got this! — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) November 5, 2024

16.