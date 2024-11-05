US us election

The US election is the hottest topic in town – 31 vote-winning reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 5th, 2024

It’s US Election Day, at the time of writing, and there appears to be no more than a cigarette paper between the two main candidates’ odds of getting the nuclear codes.

The rallies are over, but the messaging continues.

Supporters are still sharing their thoughts too – some of it is very sensible and serious …

Some not so much. It’s occasionally NSFW.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

Article Pages: 1 2