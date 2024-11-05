This American comedian took no nonsense from Piers Morgan over Trump and women’s rights and had everyone cheering

US donald trump Piers Morgan US elections

It’s election day in the US where the western world waits with baited breath – and no small degree of terror – to find out whether Donald Trump will return to the White House or vice president Kamala Harris will succeed Joe Biden.

It was with the spectre of a second Trump administration in mind that this clip from Piers Morgan’s YouTube show, Uncensored, just went viral again on Twitter.

It was part of a much longer exchange about abortion and women’s rights, but this bit in particular went viral because it’s fair to say comedian and host of @BitchuationPod wasn’t taking any nonsense. Zero, zip, zilch, nada.

This… This… This… FUCKING THIS!!! She said, “Shut up and listen. pic.twitter.com/doZHZ9vZXF — Gene Trevino (@GenoVeno73) November 4, 2024

Every word of that.

Shut Up and Listen! https://t.co/zN4SEqC126 — Badd Company (@BaddCompani) November 5, 2024

More women should take this attitude. Shut up and listen! Don’t you dare talk over me. I’m Speaking!!! — Lois (@1123page) November 4, 2024

This woman told Piers Morgan “SHUT UP AND LISTEN” as she tells him that women are DYING in America due to draconian, handmaids tale laws against abortion!!!! What a legend!!!! https://t.co/idsoHaXwxu — Rick (@colonelhogans) November 4, 2024

Good for her!! Why do men always interrupt Women when they are talking, especially about something as important as abortion?? — John Q (@JohnQBear) November 5, 2024

If I could scream something from the rooftop, it would be this. All day. Every day. This election is about every woman’s right to life. https://t.co/RIvIgDL5ci — Marlea Francesca Dell’Anno (@marleadellanno) November 4, 2024

This was both beautiful and necessary — WokeMancAndProud (@BelongingMeans) November 4, 2024

Amen! Louder for those in the back!! https://t.co/w3iV5jyfGa — Kristin Booth (@kristintbooth) November 5, 2024

that is a woman with courage and tire of being restrained to talk for defending her rights ️️️️️️️️️️️️️️️️️️️️️ — Thomas Pena (@ThomasPena20279) November 4, 2024

And you can follow Francesca Fiorentini – @franifio – here.

