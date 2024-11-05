US donald trump Piers Morgan US elections

This American comedian took no nonsense from Piers Morgan over Trump and women’s rights and had everyone cheering

Poke Staff. Updated November 5th, 2024

It’s election day in the US where the western world waits with baited breath – and no small degree of terror – to find out whether Donald Trump will return to the White House or vice president Kamala Harris will succeed Joe Biden.

It was with the spectre of a second Trump administration in mind that this clip from Piers Morgan’s YouTube show, Uncensored, just went viral again on Twitter.

It was part of a much longer exchange about abortion and women’s rights, but this bit in particular went viral because it’s fair to say comedian and host of @BitchuationPod wasn’t taking any nonsense. Zero, zip, zilch, nada.

Every word of that.

And you can follow Francesca Fiorentini – @franifio – here.

