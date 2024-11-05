US donald trump Piers Morgan US elections
Mickey Rourke’s brutally no-nonsense verdict on Donald Trump went wildly viral and it’s quite the watch
It’s election day in the US as no-one anywhere needs reminding, and it was the perfect moment for this moment from Piers Morgan’s talkshow from back in the days when he was actually on TV to go viral again.
It’s actor Mickey Rourke and his brutally no-nonsense verdict on Morgan’s buddy, Donald Trump. And when we say it’s quite the watch it really is quite the watch.
This rocks so incredibly hard pic.twitter.com/9xz97q5h9S
— evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) November 4, 2024
We’ve got chills. And they’re increasingly exponentially.
And just in case you were wondering …
Mickey Rourke and I have the same internal monologue https://t.co/GBkF3LiTnG pic.twitter.com/VIYDffLjbA
— Lizzy Vivino (@LizzyVivino) November 4, 2024
Here are just a few of the things people said about it after the clip went viral again.
cackling at how actually scary this is
— Talia Jane ❤️ (@taliaotg) November 4, 2024
“read my mind”
— Angelica Reed (@Angelica_Reed1) November 4, 2024
Put me down for “very pleasantly surprised by Mickey Rourke’s politics.” If I had been pressed to guess before seeing this clip, I would have guessed wildly incorrectly.
— Oliver Ghingold (@emceebois) November 4, 2024
We need to let Trump and Mickey settle their differences in a locked room. The country will be better for it.
— John Handem Piette (@JohnHPiette) November 4, 2024
To conclude …
That final line delivery….that’s why Mickey Rourke was one of the most compelling actors in Hollywood https://t.co/dZgp5wVlhS
— Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) November 4, 2024
And this.
Mickey Rourke didn’t mince words. I appreciate that. pic.twitter.com/kCodWuqqzg
— Jack Hopkins (@thejackhopkins) November 5, 2024
