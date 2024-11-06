Boris Johnson kept wanging on about his book on C4’s election night and Krishnan Guru-Murthy’s A++ response had everyone cheering

Politics boris johnson Krishnan guru-murthy US elections

There were lots of good things about Channel 4’s coverage of the US presidential elections, and then there was Boris Johnson.

It’s fair to say it didn’t go entirely the former PM’s way – with co-host Emily Maitlis magnificently tearing him a new one – but it did allow him numerous times to plug his not entirely best-selling memoirs.

Channel 4’s US Election coverage has been on for only two minutes and already Boris has plugged his own book and has held it up for the viewer. It’s going to be a long night. pic.twitter.com/gI9DgQuGSi — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) November 5, 2024

And that wasn’t the only time – far from it – as Maitlis and her co-presenter, Krishnan Guru-Murthy became increasingly exasperated with Johnson’s constantly referring to his book rather than giving a proper answer (although how they expected anything else, goodness knows).

At one point Guru-Murthy told Johnson to ‘put it away’ and ‘stop it, enough’ as he twice referenced his tome and attempted to hold it up to viewers. Guru-Murthy described the former prime minister’s actions as ‘so cheap’.

Johnson told him: ‘There’s absolutely nothing you can do to stop me … I’m allowed to plug my book.’

Except it turned out there was something Guru-Murthy could do about it. He could do this.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy: “Now, here in the studio we have a largely new panel – Boris Johnson has been fired for banging on about his book too much”#C4AmericaDecides pic.twitter.com/k64MosGctX — David (@Zero_4) November 5, 2024

And the look on everyone’s faces surely said it all.

I think Johnson has done a runner ‍♂️ — ClareT with Ukraine heart and soul (@ClareTa97789912) November 5, 2024

Lmao. Couldn’t handle Maitlis. — finánce (@racetrack275) November 5, 2024

Perhaps they read some of the comments on here. — ZippiddyDo (@ZippiddyD) November 5, 2024

Too late, I could forgive Doris as a mistake but bringing in her BF to promote his book is not acceptable — jean-marc bidegain (@JeanBidegain) November 6, 2024

Never should have been there in the first place, same with alternative facts loon – I refuse to watch another second, really disappointing from @Channel4 — Chris Whittaker (@capwhittaker) November 6, 2024

In short …

Why was he there in the first place? Did they expect him to behave? ~AA https://t.co/RvU814sSBw — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) November 6, 2024

