Boris Johnson kept wanging on about his book on C4’s election night and Krishnan Guru-Murthy’s A++ response had everyone cheering

John Plunkett. Updated November 6th, 2024

There were lots of good things about Channel 4’s coverage of the US presidential elections, and then there was Boris Johnson.

It’s fair to say it didn’t go entirely the former PM’s way – with co-host Emily Maitlis magnificently tearing him a new one – but it did allow him numerous times to plug his not entirely best-selling memoirs.

And that wasn’t the only time – far from it – as Maitlis and her co-presenter, Krishnan Guru-Murthy became increasingly exasperated with Johnson’s constantly referring to his book rather than giving a proper answer (although how they expected anything else, goodness knows).

At one point Guru-Murthy told Johnson to ‘put it away’ and ‘stop it, enough’ as he twice referenced his tome and attempted to hold it up to viewers. Guru-Murthy described the former prime minister’s actions as ‘so cheap’.

Johnson told him: ‘There’s absolutely nothing you can do to stop me … I’m allowed to plug my book.’

Except it turned out there was something Guru-Murthy could do about it. He could do this.

And the look on everyone’s faces surely said it all.

In short …

