News Boris Johson Emily maitlis us election

Emily Maitlis tore Boris Johnson a new one for bringing Trumpian politics to the UK, and it’s a genuine highlight of the election coverage

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 6th, 2024

If any of the major channels decided not to bother covering the US election, we’ve yet to hear about it, which left viewers with a wide range of options as to which set of pundits would usher in their creeping sense of doom.

Those who settled on Channel 4 found themselves staring at a familiar and not necessarily welcome face.

We mean Boris Johnson, to be clear – not Emily Maitlis or Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

Those who didn’t immediately search for Johnson-free coverage were treated to Emily Maitlis pulling not a single punch as she called him out for infecting British politics with Trumpian shenanigans. It’s almost eight minutes long, but well worth every second.

“It’s about how you respond to institutions and people calling out your lies. That’s what this is about.”

Top marks also for “We’re not all going to read your book, so just tell us _”.

It was a sweet moment in a difficult night.

Geoff McGivern borrowed from the Bard.

