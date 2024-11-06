Emily Maitlis tore Boris Johnson a new one for bringing Trumpian politics to the UK, and it’s a genuine highlight of the election coverage

News Boris Johson Emily maitlis us election

If any of the major channels decided not to bother covering the US election, we’ve yet to hear about it, which left viewers with a wide range of options as to which set of pundits would usher in their creeping sense of doom.

Those who settled on Channel 4 found themselves staring at a familiar and not necessarily welcome face.

Channel 4’s US Election coverage has been on for only two minutes and already Boris has plugged his own book and has held it up for the viewer. It’s going to be a long night. pic.twitter.com/gI9DgQuGSi — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) November 5, 2024

We mean Boris Johnson, to be clear – not Emily Maitlis or Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

Worzel desperately trying to square his support of Ukraine with support for Trump in between plugging his book. Unwatchable. pic.twitter.com/DAvJkXC6wJ — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) November 5, 2024

Channel 4’s decision to include Boris Johnson in their presidential election analysis is a colossal error His frenetic desperation to score political points is pathetic whilst simultaneously making other guests feel awkward #C4AmericaDecides — David (@Zero_4) November 5, 2024

Those who didn’t immediately search for Johnson-free coverage were treated to Emily Maitlis pulling not a single punch as she called him out for infecting British politics with Trumpian shenanigans. It’s almost eight minutes long, but well worth every second.

Emily Maitlis eviscerates Boris Johnson "You started importing that Trump like behaviour into Britain when you were Prime Minister" "His disregard for institutions. His disregard for the rule of law" "His denialism.. Mirrored in your response to the Privileges Committee.. Your… pic.twitter.com/Wbh0xbujsH — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) November 5, 2024

“It’s about how you respond to institutions and people calling out your lies. That’s what this is about.”

Top marks also for “We’re not all going to read your book, so just tell us _”.

It was a sweet moment in a difficult night.

1.

The balloon-faced buffoon desperately trying to promote his book, while Emily Maitlis repeatedly takes him apart as he squirms with embarrassment in front of Stormy Daniels, who asks him if he has any children! Top tier television on C4#AmericaDecides #USAElections2024 pic.twitter.com/1GqNoeVeWB — Rob (@robster2736) November 5, 2024

2.

Omg Maitlis is spot the fuck on. Johnson adopted this whole selfish Trumpism mentality, you can do what you want, the people will still support you if you’re charismatic enough. Fucking morons, charisma will only get you so far, in the end people get sick of the lies and self… — Claire (@clairebubblepop) November 6, 2024

3.

Johnson, who's only on @Channel4 in a desperate attempt to sell more copies of his latest work of fiction is felled by @maitlis and @krishgm https://t.co/3SjcOIgIHI — Andy Burge (@AndyGJBurge) November 5, 2024

4.

OK I may take it back… I turned on to the channel 4 coverage just out of curiosity to see Emily Maitlis absolutly tearing the serial shagging scarecrow Boris Johnson apart And now he's having an absolute meltdown Maybe this isn't a bad watch after all #USAElection2024 pic.twitter.com/385dXuOi6v — Clifford (@holte) November 5, 2024

5.

Deeply disappointed to learn that disgraced liar Boris Johnson was going to be on @Channel4 election coverage, however watching Emily Maitlis completely skewering him is magnificent. #USAElections2024 #USAElections pic.twitter.com/l34vOCRjwI — Deirdre Heenan (@deirdreheenan) November 5, 2024

6.

Well done Emily Maitlis for calling out the straw sack of shite. Johnson, Trump, same playbook. https://t.co/oLcdz0czYs — Chirpy Chet (@ChirpyChet) November 5, 2024

7.

Boris johnson having a complete nightmare on channel 4 election coverage Losing it Completly when being questioned by Emily Maitlis over accountability Looking for stormy Daniels for support he didn't get, and when she asked if he had children

I nearly fell over laughing… pic.twitter.com/wp1IPCWpMM — Clifford (@holte) November 5, 2024

8.

It was all a big game to Spaffer, and still is judging by the smirk on his face. #Partygate — KamalaHQUK (@Jo4Kamala) November 5, 2024

9.

He would disagree, but the evidence says otherwise. Just look at the terrible lack of talent in the Tories today. The new shadow cabinet is a joke. All regurgitated no hopers. Johnson started that – he purged the party of sane & sensible MPs to get his ‘oven ready’ Brexit through — Ilikecaketoo (@Cakeislovely) November 6, 2024

10.

Emily Maitlis is fucking destroying Boris Johnson on C4 tonight it's genuinely beautiful — Megan C (@Megan_Wire) November 5, 2024

11.

He's slimy, despicable, arrogant, entitled and childish. Those are his good points. — James Dankworth (@JimmyDankworth) November 5, 2024

12.

Geoff McGivern borrowed from the Bard.

'take him for all in all, Horatio, he's a barefaced, shameless, faithless, unprincipled charlatan.' https://t.co/zfRiUVimfM — Geoff McGivern (@Geoff_McGivern) November 5, 2024

READ MORE

Emily Maitlis wondered why new Clacton MP Nigel Farage was in the US and it’s the best 2 minutes you’ll spend today

Source Farrukh Image Screengrab