Brian Cox’s devastating takedown of Donald Trump went wildly viral and perfectly nailed where we are right now

Celebrity brian cox donald trump US elections

Donald Trump has all been confirmed – at the time of writing – as returning to the White House after a string of crucial swing state wins.

And for a summary of precisely where we stand now with Trump set to be both the 45th and 47th president of the United States, look no further than the fabulous actor Brian Cox, who was part of Channel 4’s election night coverage.

And his 3 minutes or so on Trump – talking before his election win – went wildly viral for reasons which are about to become obvious.

Brian Cox, “Donald Trump is a monster.. He’s crazy.. He’s insane.. He wants to be a dictator” “The kind of nonsense he’s been talking about in the last… I think he’s lost it quite frankly.. I think he is deeply mentally unstable.. And I think he has been for some time” “This… pic.twitter.com/urvno2Zea2 — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) November 5, 2024

Nailed it.

Everyone needs to listen to Brian Cox right now https://t.co/q0OmI7MB1J — Kim Emmet (@kimemmet) November 6, 2024

Brian Cox in a political strop is never not delicious. — Bee (@BloodyPolitics) November 6, 2024

Brian Cox is a great man. I really wanted him to tell that twat to fuck off at the end there. https://t.co/i5dxfN50xu — ricflairandy (@andyricflair) November 6, 2024

And the fury of the people who disagreed with him made it so much better.

The new POTUS should deport Brian Cox and send him back to Dundee. https://t.co/Omj3ScsqxG — David Griffiths (@Erudite4Unity) November 6, 2024

Snowflakes.

READ MORE

Boris Johnson kept wanging on about his book on C4’s election night and Krishnan Guru-Murthy’s A++ response had everyone cheering

Source @implausibleblog