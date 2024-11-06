Celebrity brian cox donald trump US elections

Brian Cox’s devastating takedown of Donald Trump went wildly viral and perfectly nailed where we are right now

John Plunkett. Updated November 6th, 2024

Donald Trump has all been confirmed – at the time of writing – as returning to the White House after a string of crucial swing state wins.

And for a summary of precisely where we stand now with Trump set to be both the 45th and 47th president of the United States, look no further than the fabulous actor Brian Cox, who was part of Channel 4’s election night coverage.

And his 3 minutes or so on Trump – talking before his election win – went wildly viral for reasons which are about to become obvious.

Nailed it.

And the fury of the people who disagreed with him made it so much better.

Snowflakes.

