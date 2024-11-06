Politics Kemi Badenoch Keri starmer PMQs

Kemi Badenoch trolled Keir Starmer for giving scripted answers and his A++ comeback was top tier stuff

John Plunkett. Updated November 6th, 2024

To the House of Commons where it was Kemi Badenoch’s turn as leader of the opposition for the first time at Prime Minister’s Questions.

A very lively affair it was too, with the newly-appointed Tory leader thanking Starmer for his ‘almost warm welcome’ to the dispatch box.

And if there was one especially memorable exchange, it was surely this, when Badenoch accused Starmer of always using scripted answers to her questions. And she very possibly should have seen Starmer’s A++ reply coming from some way off.

If you want the entirety of Badenoch’s question for a bit of extra context …

