Kemi Badenoch trolled Keir Starmer for giving scripted answers and his A++ comeback was top tier stuff

To the House of Commons where it was Kemi Badenoch’s turn as leader of the opposition for the first time at Prime Minister’s Questions.

A very lively affair it was too, with the newly-appointed Tory leader thanking Starmer for his ‘almost warm welcome’ to the dispatch box.

And if there was one especially memorable exchange, it was surely this, when Badenoch accused Starmer of always using scripted answers to her questions. And she very possibly should have seen Starmer’s A++ reply coming from some way off.

Keir Starmer: “If she’s going to complain about scripted answers, it’s probably best not to read that from a script.” #PMQs pic.twitter.com/SAlRxnRNSv — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) November 6, 2024

If you want the entirety of Badenoch’s question for a bit of extra context …

“If she is going to complain about scripted answers, it’s probably best not to read that in a script.” Sir Keir Starmer defends last week’s budget while be questioned by Kemi Badenoch on the lack of protections for farmers. https://t.co/PAiZ4D1jU3 Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/eHPlnyDsqL — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 6, 2024

Boom.

Kemi Badenoch, using the line ‘will he stop reading from a script’ whilst reading from a script! This is Kemi’s problem. Her blind arrogance tricks her into thinking she’s smart…..she isn’t. #PMQs — JJ (@McGannJack) November 6, 2024

Spot on, she was looking down at her script every 3 words!!!! — jahodges (@ja_hodges69) November 6, 2024

that’s really funny — Vauxhall Queen danthebrazilian.bsky.social (@QueenofVauxhall) November 6, 2024

LOL Kemi Badenoch is the gift that keeps on giving. She is like a bull in a China shop. Yes she is a confident speaker BUT what she says often trips her up. I don’t think she realises it though #KemikazeBadenoch #PMQs #PoliticsLive https://t.co/CYOyfN8Ggy — Ian (@Mancman10) November 6, 2024

Somehow I don’t think Kemi Badenoch will be winning the next general election. In fact, I’ll be amazed if she’s still Tory leader by then. Accusing Keir Starmer of reading from a script while you’re reading from a script yourself is just embarrassing. #PMQs #PoliticsLive — Sean Aitken (@seanaa88) November 6, 2024

In short …

