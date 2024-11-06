If you were wondering how the new Tory cabinet is going, Mark Francois is now the Shadow Minister of State for Defence – 21 shots across the bow

Politics conservatives

Now that Kemi Badenoch has been selected as the Leader of the Conservative Party, it’s all change on the Opposition front bench.

With fewer MPs available than there are roles to fill – not to mention that some have ruled themselves out – it’s all set to be what Alexa points out if you ask her to define barrel-scraping.

Kemi Badenoch’s shadow cabinet is like a Swiss Army knife. There’s a tool for every occasion. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) November 5, 2024

BREAKING: Leader of the Conservative Party Kemi Badenoch has unveiled her new shadow cabinet and its like a nightmare tribute band.. pic.twitter.com/O7cxFcpAdJ — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) November 5, 2024

I don’t think anyone should underestimate Kemi Badenoch, in particular the damage she could do to our society, but I do think that the depiction of the shadow cabinet as the “shallow cabinet” is pretty accurate. — John McDonnell (@johnmcdonnellMP) November 5, 2024

Despite strong competition, one name jumped out as being particularly ripe for derision – the new Shadow Minister of State for Defence, Mark Francois.

NEW: Mark Francois is the new shadow minister of state for Defence — Kate McCann (@KateEMcCann) November 5, 2024

It didn’t take long for the mockery to start, and these were the best reactions we spotted.

Mark Francois appointed shadow minister of state for Defence. So, when Badenoch explained the party needed a period of "renewal", she meant as a comedy outfit. ~AA pic.twitter.com/yPYShgfajF — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) November 5, 2024

Glancing over at Kemi appointing Mark Francois as her Defence Minister and choosing to ignore it like when a toddler is throwing an absolute tantrum and needs to burn itself out. — Sooz Kempner is going on tour! L I N K I N B I O (@SoozUK) November 5, 2024

SHADOW DEFENCE MINISTER MARK FRANCOIS The Shadow Cabinet that just keeps on giving – could get his uniform from Action Man but the waist will need letting out and trousers taking up pic.twitter.com/zXFSEIkcER — dave lawrence (@dave43law) November 5, 2024

Nightmare on Whitehall !

May Karma smile on us for we are bereft.

Or should I say – the Tory front bench most surely are. https://t.co/HFxN3s16cS — Clare Hepworth OBE (@Hepworthclare) November 5, 2024

It reminds me of that later series of Dad's Army where they promoted really annoying minor characters to major roles https://t.co/OQIPR611MK — Otto English (@Otto_English) November 5, 2024

Mark Francois the new shadow minister of state for Defence arrives for his first meeting with the Tory leader.#KemiBadenoch pic.twitter.com/CikMP9k7xF — The Rev. Anton Mittens (@MittensOff) November 5, 2024

Mark Francois appointed shadow minister of state for Defence. pic.twitter.com/4XJcM2cOpb — Reece Dinsdale (@reece_dinsdale) November 5, 2024

Goodness me. Someone's given Mark Francois a sniff at real irrelevance. Cue so much hot air, he'll waft in and out of media interviews by balloon. https://t.co/YBQhrxUeGg — Edwin Hayward (@edwinhayward) November 5, 2024

Mark Francois is Shadow Defence Secretary!!! Hahahahahahahahahahahahaha To be fair to Bedenoch, the pool she has to choose from is small, but if Francois is the answer, then I don’t want to know the question. Embarrassing. https://t.co/tSvgLLrKfs — Adam (@adamtweets85) November 5, 2024

