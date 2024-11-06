Politics conservatives

If you were wondering how the new Tory cabinet is going, Mark Francois is now the Shadow Minister of State for Defence – 21 shots across the bow

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 6th, 2024

Now that Kemi Badenoch has been selected as the Leader of the Conservative Party, it’s all change on the Opposition front bench.

With fewer MPs available than there are roles to fill – not to mention that some have ruled themselves out – it’s all set to be what Alexa points out if you ask her to define barrel-scraping.

Despite strong competition, one name jumped out as being particularly ripe for derision – the new Shadow Minister of State for Defence, Mark Francois.

It didn’t take long for the mockery to start, and these were the best reactions we spotted.

