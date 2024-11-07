Celebrity gary barlow memes

A picture of ‘Gary Barlow’s massive son’ became the meme to end all memes and is just the escape from reality we need right now

Karen Dickinson. Updated November 7th, 2024

Looking at Twitter is probably the last thing you want to do today, but for once the hellsite has been doing what it used to do best: having a big old viral giggle.

And it’s all down the the (frankly surprising) size of Gary Barlow’s son. The Take That singer, songwriter and all-round wine fan posted a nice family holiday snap on Instagram and, while the scenery looked lovely, it was the impressive height of his 24-year-old son Dan that really drew attention.

For the record, Dan is a perfectly reasonable 6′ 2″ and it’s the rest of the family who are short side. But after this initial post went viral, people leapt in with their own gently comedic takes on the BFG (Barlow Family Giant).

