A picture of ‘Gary Barlow’s massive son’ became the meme to end all memes and is just the escape from reality we need right now

Celebrity gary barlow memes

Looking at Twitter is probably the last thing you want to do today, but for once the hellsite has been doing what it used to do best: having a big old viral giggle.

And it’s all down the the (frankly surprising) size of Gary Barlow’s son. The Take That singer, songwriter and all-round wine fan posted a nice family holiday snap on Instagram and, while the scenery looked lovely, it was the impressive height of his 24-year-old son Dan that really drew attention.

Gary Barlow’s son is scared, he doesn’t know why he’s so big pic.twitter.com/U5nqEasKOc — cants (@cantseyy) November 4, 2024

For the record, Dan is a perfectly reasonable 6′ 2″ and it’s the rest of the family who are short side. But after this initial post went viral, people leapt in with their own gently comedic takes on the BFG (Barlow Family Giant).

1.

The rest of Gary Barlow’s family checking out his sons new camera pic.twitter.com/r7RQ0LZ8BW — My Cull (@mikaltempo) November 5, 2024

2.

Gary Barlow taking a short rest in his son’s scalp after helping him dye his hair green pic.twitter.com/7OvASJHrsj — Jake (@JakeCP) November 6, 2024

3.

Gary Barlow fell into his son’s coffee mug. pic.twitter.com/sB5lKSFjLm — Moog (@a_toots) November 5, 2024

4.

It’s been nearly a full day and I haven’t seen a single one of you doing it so I’ll do it my fucking self. Gary Barlow and Gary Barhigh. pic.twitter.com/jsPaMnEDfA — Fattus Prickus (@FattusPrickus) November 5, 2024

5.

Gary Barlow’s mum babysitting when his son was a baby. pic.twitter.com/bShwxXvKw2 — Jenerally feckless. (@Jenn7_4) November 5, 2024

6.

Gary Barlow reading his son a story before bed is the cutest thing you'll see all year pic.twitter.com/ZzCpeBIAM6 — Daniel ChristmasCountdown (@DJ_Barc) November 5, 2024

7.

Gary Barlow taking a trip to his son’s face. pic.twitter.com/BGug2zzDHO — Ben Livingstone (@BLMcCallum) November 5, 2024

8.

Gary Barlow grabbing a snack for his son pic.twitter.com/hcxhyk0764 — Rebecca (@GagaForCher) November 6, 2024

9.

Gary Barlow checking the temperature of his son's bath… pic.twitter.com/GFZC865s0Q — Marc Wainwright (@Alcoholocaustic) November 6, 2024

10.

Gary Barlow having a go on his son’s PlayStation pic.twitter.com/dwIq2sSYBS — Louis Soper (@louis_soper) November 6, 2024

11.

footage of gary barlow’s son making a stir fry pic.twitter.com/LZCVW00fFc — mya (@1980smya) November 6, 2024

12.

Gary Barlow playing on the car mat he got his massive son pic.twitter.com/ZmHc6rdmdd — Callum (@Cal_SFC) November 6, 2024

13.